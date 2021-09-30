Botafogo scheduled to face Vitória with Jonathan Lemos and Kanu; Warley stays at the bank

O Botafogo is scheduled by the technician Enderson Moreira with two changes for the logo duel against the Victory, at 9:30 pm, in Barradão, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship Series B.

After serving a suspension against Sampaio Corrêa, Kanu returns to defense in place of joel carli, who was spared and stayed in Rio de Janeiro. Warley, another one that returns from suspension, is available in the reserve bank.

On the right side, a surprise: Jonathan Lemos will make his first match in Serie B and will start, with Daniel Borges staying on the bench. He hasn’t worked since May because of a muscle injury in his thigh (rectus femoris).

Thus, Botafogo is officially scheduled with Diego Loureiro; Jonathan Lemos, Kanu, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama and Chay; Marco Antônio, Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves.

Botafogo Reserve Bank

The reserve bank has the goalkeeper Douglas Borges, the right-back Daniel Borges, the defender Ewerton, the left-back Jonathan Silva, the steering wheels Matheus Frizzo and Ricardo, the midfielder Luiz Henrique and the attackers Warley, Enius, Matheus Nascimento and Rafael Moorish.

Rafael he was also spared and stayed in Rio preparing for the match against Avaí, on Saturday. Are out for medical or physical reasons the goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, the side Hugo, the steering wheels Pedro Castro, Kayak and Romildo and the attacker ronald.

Lucas Mezenga cut

After bringing Botafogo in court asking for the contract termination, the defender Lucas Mezenga was cut from the reserve bank. He had traveled with the delegation to Salvador and was replaced by Ewerton, of the sub-20.