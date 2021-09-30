Boxing: investigation concludes that fights at the Rio and London Olympics were rigged | olympics

An investigation conducted by Canadian Richard McLaren at the request of the International Boxing Association (Aiba) concluded that fights played at the Rio Olympics in 2016 had manipulated results. There would also be signs of corruption in combats at the London Olympics in 2012. The scheme would involve judges and referees.

According to McLaren, there was a “culture of fear, intimidation and obedience” throughout the arbitration system. The investigator and his team did not give an exact number, but they spoke of 11 rigged combats in Rio 2016.

The scheme operated in the following way: authorities from Aiba itself enlisted referees and judges to corrupt fights. The referees and judges selected to be part of the system were co-opted at the Olympic selectives.

“This informal structure allowed for the complicity and consent of referees and judges, who were assigned to guarantee pre-agreed results in specific bouts,” said McLaren, who also made key reports on doping scheme in Russia, at a presentation in Lausanne, Switzerland, at this Thursday.

Without specifying who the organizer of the scheme was, McLaren stated that judges and referees were informed about who should win a particular bout hours before the bout. The report has a total of 149 pages.

One of the illustrated examples is a $250,000 (about R$1.3 million) bribe offered to referees and judges so that a Mongolian boxer would beat a French boxer in a semifinal match. The complaint was made by a witness who witnessed the blackmail.

One of the biggest controversies of that edition was the case involving the Irishman Michael Conlan. In the bantamweight quarterfinals, up to 56 kg, he dominated the fight against Vladimir Nikitin. Even so, he saw refereeing give the Russian victory in a split decision. Interestingly, the winner was unable to return to the ring for the semifinals due to injuries caused by the opponent. At that time, the Irishman even called the AIBA leaders cheaters.

Corruption in London 2012

The McLaren report also pointed to a direct involvement of former Aiba president CK Wu in match-fixing before and after the 2012 London Olympics. because the country had organized a large pre-Olympic event with a lot of financial resources.

Wu also allegedly made a determination for Azerbaijani fighters not to win gold medals in boxing in 2012. At the time, the BBC made a documentary showing that a company in that country had made a large loan to Aiba.

The leader headed Aiba and was a member of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) until last year. Since then the association has been led by Russian Umar Kremlev, who called for the investigation.

– Aiba hired Professor McLaren because we have nothing to hide. We will also receive legal advice regarding what actions are possible against those who participated in any manipulation – said Kremlev.

Risk of exclusion from the Olympic program

Suspicions further aggravate the current reality experienced by AIBA. Since 2020, the federation has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee for involvement in corruption crimes. In 2017 and 2019, the then presidents of the entity, Wu Ching-Kuo, from Taiwan, and his successor, Gafur Rakhimov, from Uzbekistan, had to resign under pressure from investigations and the IOC, including suspicion of involvement in heroin trafficking, in the case of the Uzbek leader.

The investigation is part of the AIBA image restoration plan that current president Umar Kremlev plans to put into practice. Also in 2017, alleging concentration of decision-making power and an undesirable axis of influence, the entity expelled the “five-star” referees from the board. Still, he stated that none of them interfered with results. In 2021, after allegations of corruption and financial irregularities, the federation also lost the right to organize the sport at the Tokyo Games.

With one more serious suspicion in evidence, there is a growing fear at AIBA that boxing will end up excluded from the Olympic program, starting with the Paris 2024 Olympics. the change of scenario under the new management collaborate to resume the relationship with the IOC.