Boxing may be banned from the Olympics for alleged manipulation at Rio 2016 | boxing

Match-fixing schemes may have reached Olympic boxing. An extensive investigation, led by Canadian professor Richard McLaren, famous for the dossier that uncovered the doping scandal in Russian sports, now sheds light on the rings, and the address of this coup is closer than you think. Suspicions are that up to ten fights of the Rio Olympics, in 2016, have been part of a corruption scheme. The information was released on Wednesday by the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

Richard McLaren had been hired by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to investigate allegations of wrongdoing at the Olympic tournament. One of the biggest controversies of that edition was the case involving the Irishman Michael Conlan. In the bantamweight quarterfinals, up to 56 kg, he dominated the fight against Vladimir Nikitin. Even so, he saw refereeing give the Russian victory in a split decision. Interestingly, the winner was unable to return to the ring for the semifinals due to injuries caused by the opponent. At that time, the Irishman even called the AIBA leaders cheaters.

Five years later, the fight is one of the targets of the investigation, which points to favoring certain results. McLaren and his team from the investigations agency McLaren Global Sport Solutions (MGSS) are expected to give more details of the findings of this initial phase and the unfolding of the work this Thursday, at a press conference to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland. They’ve spent the past three months poring over suspicious documents from trials and deals.

Risk of exclusion from the Olympic program

Suspicions further aggravate the current reality experienced by AIBA. Since 2020, the federation has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee for involvement in corruption crimes. In 2017 and 2019, the then presidents of the entity, Wu Ching-Kuo, from Taiwan, and his successor, Gafur Rakhimov, from Uzbekistan, had to resign under pressure from investigations and the IOC, including suspicion of involvement in heroin trafficking, in the case of the Uzbek leader.

The investigation is part of the AIBA image restoration plan that current president Umar Kremlev plans to put into practice. Also in 2017, alleging concentration of decision-making power and an undesirable axis of influence, the entity expelled the “five-star” referees from the board. Still, he stated that none of them interfered with results. In 2021, after allegations of corruption and financial irregularities, the federation also lost the right to organize the sport at the Tokyo Games.

With one more serious suspicion in evidence, there is a growing fear at AIBA that boxing will end up excluded from the Olympic program, starting with the Paris 2024 Olympics. the change of scenario under the new management collaborate to resume the relationship with the IOC.

