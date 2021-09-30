Boy dies after ‘brain-eating’ amoeba infection

Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

A 6-year-old boy died after contracting a rare “brain-eating” amoeba at a water park in Arlington County, United States. The death was confirmed by the Arlington Department of Public Health this Monday, 27. The information is from the TNOnline.

According to a press release, the boy was admitted on Sept. 5 with a diagnosis of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and fatal infection caused by an amoeba called Naegleria fowleri.

Click here and receive news from GMC Online fur Whatsapp.

Even after being hospitalized, the boy’s clinical condition worsened and, on September 11, he did not resist the infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Naegleria fowleri is found in soil and warm fresh water such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. The organism can also be found in poorly maintained or chlorine-free swimming pools.

The body infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, according to the CDC. The amoeba Naegleria fowleri then travels up through the nose to the brain, where it destroys brain tissue.

Read other news from Apucarana and region at TNOnline, GMC Online partner.