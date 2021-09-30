Brazil creates 2.2 million formal jobs in 2021 – 09/29/2021 – Market

The country registered the opening of 372.2 thousand job vacancies with a formal contract in August, according to data released this Wednesday (29) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. In the accumulated result for the year, 2.2 million jobs were created.

The balance in the month is the result of 1.8 million hires and 1.4 million dismissals, according to the monthly numbers presented by the ministry through the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons).

The positive balance in August was mainly influenced by the services sector (which opened 180,600 jobs), which has benefited from vaccination and the reopening of activities. Segments such as accommodation and food (creation of 33.7 thousand vacancies) and education (25 thousand) stood out.

The service sector is followed by commerce (77.7 thousand), industry (72.6 thousand), construction (32 thousand) and agriculture (9.2 thousand).

The opening of vacancies continues the sequence of positive results in the formal labor market seen throughout the year.

In January, 261.1 thousand new contracts were created. In February, 397.3 thousand. From then on, with the resurgence of Covid-19, the result was lower. There were 175.6 thousand new jobs in March, followed by 116.2 thousand in April, and 275.7 thousand in May.

June (with 302.3 thousand openings) and July (with 303.2 thousand) continued the upward trend. Data for the year are adjusted (that is, they consider data submitted by companies after the deadline).

From January to August, the positive balance of 2.2 million new vacancies results from 13 million admissions and 10.8 million dismissals. ​The result represents a reversal of what was registered in the same period of 2020, when the economy was most affected by the pandemic and 849.3 thousand jobs were cut.

The Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, said that the indicators prove the country’s recovery. “Brazil reaches an extremely important milestone of 2.2 million formal jobs. This economic recovery that Brazil has been doing post-pandemic is extremely sustainable”, he stated.

He stated that the formal job maintenance program (the BEM, which allows for a reduction in wages and hours or suspension of the contract) was the largest of its kind ever seen in the country, with a positive impact not only on the numbers of formal employment but also on other economy numbers.

All regions of the country had vacancies, with the leadership of the Southeast (opening of 185.9 thousand vacancies). Then came the Northeast (82.8 thousand), South (54 thousand), Midwest (29.6 thousand) and North (19.7 thousand).

Onyx took the opportunity to defend the flexibilization of labor rules, which has been in the government’s plans since the electoral campaign and which has the justification of formalizing people with lower income and qualifications. The government has twice tried to make the changes, but the plan ended up being overturned in Congress.

“We regret what was understood by a portion of the Senate and we believe that, in the next moment of congressional discussion, we will have unanimous approval,” said Onyx.

For the minister, it is necessary to create a gateway for less qualified workers in sectors such as Services. “Before having a great occupation with a formal contract, [precisamos] qualify them, so that they will be able to access a job with a formal contract,” he said.

Now, the ministry team intends to articulate to maintain the discussion of at least part of MP (provisional measure) 1,045, which made the legislation more flexible and was overturned by the Senate, in another proposal. But it is not yet defined how the text would return, whether through a new MP or another type of legal instrument.

Other data, from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), show that the unemployment rate dropped to 14.1% in Brazil in the second quarter of this year, but that the country still has 14.4 million unemployed.

The numbers in this case are from the Pnad Contínua (National Survey by Continuous Household Sample), which uses another methodology and is more comprehensive when considering data also from the informal labor market.

According to official IBGE statistics, a worker is considered unemployed when he is not working and continues to look for new opportunities, with or without a formal contract. In the first quarter of this year, the unemployment rate was 14.7%. There were 14.8 million unemployed.