Brazil creates 372,000 formal jobs in August, the 4th month in a row

Monthly result reflects 1.8 million hires against 1.4 million layoffs; service and commerce sectors lead the creation of jobs with a formal contract

MÁRCIO FERNANDES DE OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Employment with a formal contract hits the eighth consecutive month with positive results



O job market Brazil created 372,265 formal vacancies before layoffs in August, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) released by Ministry of Labor and Welfare this Wednesday, 29. The balance is the result of 1,810,434 hires and 1,438,169 layoffs. In 2021, the country created 2,203,987 formal jobs, with 13,082,860 admissions and 10,878,873 dismissals. The formation of formal jobs with a formal contract has been increasing every month since May, when 275,770 jobs were created, compared to 116,220 in April. The sequence of positive results started in January, with 261,114 jobs created. The performance of August came in above the 303,276 jobs created in July and shows the recovery of breath in the generation of jobs amid the process of normalization of economic activities with the advance of immunization against the new coronavirus. In August 2020, the variation closed with a positive balance of 242,543 jobs.

All groups of economic activities had a positive balance. The service sector was the highlight, with the generation of 180,660 new formal jobs. Commerce comes in second, with 77,769 jobs. Industry registered 72,694 jobs, while construction generated 32,005 jobs, and agriculture closed with 9,232 jobs. All regions also had a positive balance in August. The Southeast led with the creation of 185,930 jobs, followed by the Northeast, with 82,878 job vacancies. The South created 54,079 jobs, while the Midwest ended the month with 29,690 jobs, and the North with 19,778.

The resumption of service sector – follow-up responsible for the largest share of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country – with the relaxation of social isolation measures, it is pointed out by the market and the government as one of the greatest forces for the economic recovery in 2021 and 2022. In July, the sector reached the highest level in five years, growing by 1.1 % — the fourth consecutive month of advance —, and was 3.9% above the pre-pandemic level. The rally helps boost other segments of the economy. At industry, the effects of the growing standardization of bars and restaurants, in addition to the recovery of the tourist and hotel network, lead production lines to operate at their limit. Optimism is even greater for 2022, when it is expected that economic activities will be completely freed up and crowds of events, concerts, festivals, stadiums and business fairs will return.