Brazil loses to Argentina in semifinal and is eliminated from Futsal World Cup – Play

O Brazil lost to the Argentina, this Wednesday (29), at Algiris Arena, for 2 to 1, and is eliminated from the Futsal World Cup. Vaporaki and Borruto scored the goals for the Argentines in the semifinals, while Ferrão scored the goals for the Brazilians.

Marquinhos Xavier’s team is now preparing for the dispute for 3rd place. the loser of Portugal x Kazakhstan will face Brazil on Sunday (3), at 12:00 pm (Brasilia time), at Žalgiris Arena. Argentina, in turn, takes the field on the same day, but at 2 pm (GMT), against the winner of the duel between Portuguese and Kazakhstanes.

The game

Marquinhos Xavier’s team suffocated Argentina throughout the 1st period, shortening the spaces and raising the marking lines to stop the ball out of the Argentines. However, in two blunders by the Brazilian defense, Matías Lucuix’s team reached the goal.

Vaporaki, at 11, and Borruto, at 13 minutes, finished with precision to Guitta’s goal. The Brazilians, in turn, stopped at the gigantic game of goalkeeper Sarmiento.

The only time the Brazilians managed to reach Sarmiento’s goal was in the 17th minute, after a defensive failure by Argentina. Ferrão appeared alone in the area, after a touch by Pito, and pushed for the net. Before, Pito hit the Argentinian archer’s crossbar twice.

Despite Brazilian dominance, Marquinhos Xavier’s team failed to reach the equalizer. The result disqualifies Brazil from the Futsal World Cup. The Argentines, current world champions, are in the 2nd consecutive final.

Brazil’s campaign at the Futsal World Cup

Brazil 9 x 1 Vietnam (1st round – group stage)

Brazil 4 x 0 Czech Republic (2nd round – group stage)

Brazil 5 x 1 Panama (3rd round – group stage)

Brazil 4 x 2 Japan (round of 16)

Brazil 1 x 0 Morocco (quarter finals)

Brazil 1 x 2 Argentina (semifinal)