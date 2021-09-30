Brazil loses to Argentina in the semi and bids farewell to the dream of the World Futsal title | futsal world cup

Brazil’s dream of the eighth world championship – the sixth in the FIFA era – was halfway there. This Wednesday, in the city of Kaunas, Lithuania, the Brazilian team created many chances, but lost 2-1 to Argentina and is out of contention for the title. Argentine goals were scored by Vaporaki and Borruto. Ferrão took a discount for Brazil, which will dispute third place on Sunday at 10 am.

Current world champion, Argentina will be looking for the two-time championship on Sunday at 14:00, against the winner of Portugal x Kazakhstan. The semifinal between Portuguese and Kazakh will take place this Thursday at 2 pm with SporTV2 broadcast.

1 of 3 Borruto celebrates one of Argentina’s goals — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA Borruto celebrates one of Argentina’s goals — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA

Brazil started the match with early marking, making ball work difficult for Argentina. At two minutes, Ferrão kicked from the intermediate, and Sarmiento defended with difficulties. Argentina responded to the three in a Borruto submission. Well placed, Guitta did not rebound. A minute later, Dyego cleared the marking and filled his foot. Sarmiento defended in two times.

At five, Brazil had the best opportunity of the game so far. In a sprint from the right, Pito hit hard, and the ball exploded on the crossbar. At seven, Claudino stole the ball from the Brazilian defense and invaded the area. Guitta left the cart to avoid the Argentine goal. A minute later, Arthur took a free kick from the left, and Sarmiento took a slight deflection for a corner.

2 of 3 Marlon disputes the ball with the Argentine Borruto — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA Marlon disputes the ball with the Argentine Borruto — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA

The game continued here and there for the next few minutes, and at nine, Cuzzolino put Guitta to work trying to get the Brazilian goalkeeper’s angle right. At 10, Claudino gave Ferrão a dry dribble and kicked hard. Guitta palmed, and Rodrigo brushed off the danger. A minute later, Argentina managed to open the scoring. In Borruto’s cross kick, Vaporaki took a slight deflection almost over the line to make it 1-0.

Brazil did not shrink after the goal conceded, and, at 12, Ferrão almost tied in a head conclusion. But, at 13, Borruto took advantage of a quick table to score 2-0. Brazil still managed to decrease at the end of the first half. After taking a corner kick from the right, Ferrão completed with a cart to set the score for the stage.

Argentina’s goal! After release, Rescia plays for Borruto, who kicks first and widens, at 13 of the 1st

The Brazilian team started the second half with pressure and, with less than two minutes, Rocha knocked low from the edge of the area, and Sarmiento took it off with his foot. At three, Gadeia submitted close to the Argentine goalkeeper’s right post. A minute later, Sarmiento picked up a free kick taken by Rodrigo from the midfielder. At seven, Ferrão advanced on the right wing and dropped the bomb. Sarmiento palmed to the corner.

Far behind, Argentina only finished for the first time in the second half at nine, on a Rescia bike defended by Guitta. A minute later, Brazil arrived in danger again in another conclusion by Rocha. Eleven minutes from the end, the Brazilian team committed its fifth foul, getting hung up. Argentina was also quick to make their fifth infraction, making the endgame even more unpredictable.

3 out of 3 Dyego is pulled by Argentinian Claudino — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA Dyego is pulled by Argentinian Claudino — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA

With four minutes to go, coach Marquinhos Xavier launched Dyego as goalkeeper. With that, Brazil carried out a real bombing against the Argentine defense. With 44 seconds to go, Dyego submitted from inside the area, but Sarmiento caught it. It wasn’t even Brazil’s day, which didn’t get a draw and ended up embittering the elimination. It remains for the selection to seek third place on Sunday.

Rocha opens for Arthur, who kicks and Sarmiento catches, at 19 of the 2nd

Brazil: Guitta, Rodrigo, Gadeia, Dyego and Ferrão. Entered: Marlon, Leandro Lino, Leozinho, Rocha, Pito, Arthur, Lé and Dieguinho. Coach: Marquinhos Xavier.

Argentina: Sarmiento, Claudino, Basile, Brandi and Taborda. Entered: Stazzone, Alemany, Rescia, Cuzzolino, Vaporaki, Farach, Santos and Edelstein. Technician: Matias Lucuix.

