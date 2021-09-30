Brazil registers 643 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered today 643 covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 596,163. As a result, 15 states registered a drop in the moving average of deaths, the highest number in 16 days. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 544 people died from covid-19 in the last seven days, which indicates a stable trend of -7% compared to 14 days ago. There are already five consecutive days of stability in the average of deaths.

Today, the country also completes 16 days with an average above 500. The number reached below 500 between the 8th and 13th of September, but rose again a week after the September 7th holiday.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Ceará did not release the numbers of cases and deaths today.

Fifteen states had a drop in the moving average of deaths, the highest number since September 13, when it registered 18.

At the same time, six states had stability. Without considering Ceará, four states and the Federal District accelerated.

The Northeast and North regions had a decrease, with -17% and -22% respectively. The others were stable: Midwest (-11%), Southeast (-6%) and South (4%).

Since 20h yesterday, 16,405 new cases have been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,397,798 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (21%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-36%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-15%)

São Paulo: stable (15%)

North region

Northeast region

Ceará: high (21%) * The state did not release data until 8 pm today, so the variation refers to yesterday’s average.

Pernambuco: stable (-13%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-57%)

Midwest region

Federal District: discharge (60%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-39%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-16%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (8%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-23%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 676 new deaths caused by covid-19, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 596,122 deaths caused by the disease across the country.

By the numbers of the folder, there were 17,756 positive tests for covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 21,399,546 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,404,701 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 398,723 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.