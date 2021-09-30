Brazil registers moving average of 544 daily deaths per Covid; deaths are stable for 5 days | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (29) 643 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 596,163 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 544. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -7% and points stability by fifth day second . We have been for 16 days with this average remaining above the 500 mark.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (23): 534

Friday (24): 565

Saturday (25): 528

Sunday (26): 528

Monday (27): 524

Tuesday (28): 569

Wednesday (29): 544

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Four states and the Federal District are up in the trend of the moving average of deaths: SE, AC, DF, TO, ES.

Acre and Goiás there were no new deaths from the disease on the last day. In Acre, there was also a reduction of 17 cases from the total number; according to the state secretariat, these were duplicate cases that were corrected.

Already the state of Ceará did not release new data until 8pm this Wednesday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,397,798 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 16,405 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 16,455 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +6% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 596,163

596,163 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 643

643 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 544 (14-day variation: -7%)

544 (14-day variation: -7%) Total confirmed cases: 21,397,798

21,397,798 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 16,405

16,405 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 16,455 (variation in 14 days: +6%)

On the rise (4 states and the DF): SE, AC, DF, TO, ES

SE, AC, DF, TO, ES In stability (6 states): SP, PR, RS, PI, PE, RJ

SP, PR, RS, PI, PE, RJ Falling (15 states): MS, PB, AL, SC, GO, AM, RR, PA, BA, MG, MT, MA, RO, RN, AP

MS, PB, AL, SC, GO, AM, RR, PA, BA, MG, MT, MA, RO, RN, AP Did not disclose (1 state): EC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 42% of Brazilians took the necessary doses against Covid and are fully immunized. There are 89,995,594 doses applied (second dose or single dose), which corresponds to 42.19% of the population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 145,989,521 people, corresponding to 68.44% of the population. The booster dose was given to 821,367 people (0.39% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 236,806,482 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: +21%

MG: -36%

RJ: -15%

SP: +15%

DF: +60%

GO: -23%

MS: -16%

MT: -39%

AC: +100%

AM: -25%

AP: -67%

PA: -33%

RO: -47%

RR: -32%

TO: +45%

AL: -20%

BA: -34%

EC: the state has not released new data until 8 pm. Considering the data updated until the previous day, it was up (+21%)

MA: -45%

PB: -17%

PE: -13%

PI: +6%

RN: -57%

SE: +200%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

