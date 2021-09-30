Brazilian millionaire ‘Ferrari’ plane goes to auction for tax evasion

One of the most exotic planes in Brazil, of Italian origin, is up for auction by the Federal Revenue after being seized from a Brazilian millionaire.

Disclosure – Piaggio





The Piaggio P180 Avantti II is an executive turboprop with a design unique, following a similar practice to what Ferrari does in its super sports cars.

The plane draws attention by the engine, which is turned backwards, with propeller propellers and not tractors as is the typical configuration, it also has a wing in the rear and has the canards similar to those of the FAB Gripen fighters – these are small wings on the front of the aircraft, which fulfill the function of horizontal stabilizers.

this exotic design was conceived by Piaggio Aerospace, whose investor Piero Ferrari, the only living son of Enzo Ferrari and current owner of 10% of the Italian manufacturer.

The model caught the attention of Goiás businessman Djalma Rezende, owner of a large law firm in the capital of Goiás. He bought the aircraft in 2012, through Algar Aviation, at an event that brought together more than 500 guests, including Felipe Massa, at Formula 1 pilot season of the Italian Scuderia. The purchase even gave him the right to use symbols from the Italian car manufacturer.

The party became news in several newspapers and Rezende always appeared on TV, the best known being the one about his wedding (above), which cost, at the time, R$ 8 million. The guests were even transported to Goiânia aboard the P180 itself, with registration PP-DLA, which ended up being one of the attractions of the event.

However, three years later came bad news: the plane was seized by the Federal Revenue Service on suspicion of tax evasion, but not by the lawyer, but by Algar Aviation.

the imbroglio

The company made a proposal to sell the new aircraft to Rezende, who in turn closed a deal, celebrated at the delivery party. However, for the Internal Revenue Service, Algar claimed that the turboprop would be for its own use in the air taxi sector, being acquired through leasing (rental) from the American company SFG Aircraft.

With that, as it is an aircraft for commercial and non-private use, and through the regime of leasing and not sales, would be subject to a special taxation regime, where Algar would be paying much less tax.

Disclosure – Federal Revenue

The businessman even made three advance payments. In a TV Record report he shared his version and explained that he didn’t know he didn’t own the plane. For him, all the documentation indicated that he was buying the turboprop.

Algar would have withheld half of the IPI owed, in addition to having sold a plane it did not own and which is still listed in ANAC as the owner today, even after the lease agreement between Algar and SFG ended in 2015. To make matters worse , with the end of the contract, the turboprop should have been returned.

One of Algar’s owners would have admitted after the aircraft was seized, that it was really Algar’s mistake, since it was not the operator of the plane. The company even went back and said that it did not sell, but sublet the aircraft.

The excuse, however, did not work and the aircraft is now going to auction, in order to pay the debts owed.

The event is already open for proposals and the minimum bid is R$ 13.9 million reais. Interested parties can view the lot and place their bid by clicking here.

With information from the Federal Revenue Service Press Office



