British soldiers prepare to replace truckers after days of fuel crisis

LONDON — The British government has formally approved the allocation of 150 Army drivers, who are already in training, to help curb a shortage of truckers in the UK after fuel delays and a rush to buy dried up the bombs. posts in big cities. Another 150 soldiers are on hold if they need to be mobilized — something Enterprise and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has indicated could happen this week.

– We decided to do this and I believe that in the next few days people will see the soldiers driving the fleet of tanker trucks – confirmed the minister on Wednesday.

The decision calls into question the government’s claim that the situation is improving, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers have been repeating for the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, drivers still face difficulties in finding fuel and long waiting lines. London taxi drivers say there is little sign of improvement.

“The situation is no different today than it was earlier this week,” said Steve McNamara, secretary general of the Association of Licensed Cab Drivers, which represents half of the 22,000 drivers of London’s iconic black cabs. — Most gas stations are closed. The open ones are few and far between, with huge lines.

While the measures announced by Kwarteng could alleviate the shortage, the announcement of emergency measures carries the risk of triggering a new buying rush. Since the weekend, the search for gasoline has caused massive traffic jams at gas stations, after distributors announced the closing of pumps due to the lack of truck drivers to transport fuel from the storage terminals.

In the face of shocking images of crowded gas stations, the government keeps repeating that the country is not running out of fuel, but that the shortage is due to exceptional demand caused by the panic. However, lack of fuel is just the last example. Recently, supermarket shelves were empty because of a deficit of 100,000 truck drivers, in part caused by the departure of workers from other European countries after the Brexit was implemented.

The effect of the British withdrawal from the European Union common market, in January of this year, became more felt with the normalization of commercial and industrial activities after the last circulation restrictions imposed to contain the Covid pandemic were suspended in July. -19. In addition to the lack of European workers who returned to their countries, a new bureaucracy was created for the import of products from EU countries, which are the main suppliers of food to the UK.

The problem prompted Boris Johnson to approve the temporary granting of 5,000 visas for EU truckers to work in the UK, in addition to another 5,000 so that the British meat industry can re-hire workers from the bloc — mainly from Eastern Europe — so that their processing plants back to full capacity.

The government said it expected the shortage to ease once the panic was over, and again, this Wednesday, it urged Britons to return to normal habits.

“We are working closely with industry to help build fuel stocks and now there are signs of stabilization in the yard storage,” a government spokesman said. — We have ample fuel reserves and remain confident that the situation will improve in the coming days. The sooner we can get back to our normal shopping habits, the sooner the situation will get back to normal.

On Tuesday, the Gas Station Association of the United Kingdom (PRA), which represents about two-thirds of all 8,380 service stations in the country, said 37% of locations were without fuel.

The standoff has spawned calls for doctors, nurses and other essential workers to be given priority to refuel their cars to keep hospitals and welfare services running, a measure Boris has so far resisted implementing. If the problem persists, some schools are also considering a return to distance learning, abandoned since the end of restrictions against Covid-19.

The situation is reminiscent of the 1970s, when the energy crisis led to fuel rationing and the reduction of the workweek to three days. Almost 10 years ago, demonstrations against the high price of gasoline also caused a blockade of refineries and paralyzed activities in the country for weeks.

Mike Grannat, former secretary for Civil Contingencies, reminded the BBC of the response of the then Labor government of Tony Blair and criticized how Boris has managed the current crisis:

— [Blair] went public to explain to citizens that they should hold back or the system would not rebalance. This is called leadership,” Grannat told the BBC.