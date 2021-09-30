British study identifies two new species of dinosaurs – Época Negócios

+



New dinosaur species are discovered in the UK (Photo: Pexels)

A study led by paleontologists at the University of Southampton has identified dinosaur fossils found on the Isle of Wigth, UK, as belonging to two new species.

know more

Research published in Scientific Reports allowed us to associate the fossils discovered on Brightstone Beach, over several years, with the group of theropod dinosaurs from the family of spinosaurs, which had characteristics that allowed them to hunt on land and in water.

In total, the set identified in the published study is composed of around 50 bones recovered by collectors and a team from the Dinosaur Isle Museum, in Sandown, where they will be on display.

The only skeleton of a spinosaurid in the United Kingdom was discovered in 1983 in a quarry in Surrey, with only a few more isolated teeth and bones being recovered.

Although the skeletons are incomplete, the researchers estimate that the dinosaurs measured about nine meters in length, the study says, while also admitting that spinosaurids may have evolved for the first time in Europe, before dispersing across Asia, Africa and America. South.

“This work brought together universities, the Dinosaur Isle Museum and the public to reveal these incredible dinosaurs and the diverse ecology of the south coast of England from 125 million years ago,” said Neil Gostling of the University of Southampton who oversaw the investigation.

Martin Munt, curator of the Dinosaur Isle Museum, called the discovery highly relevant to cementing the Isle of Wight’s status as one of the leading dinosaur fossil sites across Europe.