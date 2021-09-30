Britney is free! Judge suspends guardianship of Jamie Spears after 13 years

posted on 9/29/2021 8:31 PM / updated on 9/29/2021 8:39 PM



(credit: Disclosure/Netflix)

Finally, the princess of Pop, Britney Spears, 39, will be able to command personal, financial and professional life. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny’s decision, announced this Wednesday (9/29), responds to the artist’s request to immediately suspend the guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears, a role she has held since 2008. As information is from Buzzfeed News.

The magistrate appointed public accountant John Zabel to temporarily oversee the artist’s finances. According to the lawyers, the judge is likely to dismiss Britney’s need for guardianship.

“Britney Spears deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator,” argued her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, in court on Wednesday before the judge’s ruling.

The singer ends up victorious in the cruel path she had to go through to regain her father’s independence, after experiencing cruel moments of deprivation of freedom and desires.

The family court race became public on June 23, when Britney Spears first went public to talk about an “exploitation” that has been living for 12 years. According to her, the father and family always maintained personal restrictions and excessive work.

Reports such as being doped with lithium, being forced to tour and also being forced to use an IUD to not get pregnant, being prohibited to withdraw, are just some of those reported by Britney.

On August 12, Jamie Spears sent the court documents stating that he was willing to hand over guardianship to someone else, in an “orderly” transition. However, the daughter filed a request that the guardianship be ended immediately, so that the father would no longer have the power even to try to extort her in the process.

Internet celebrates decision

