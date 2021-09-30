Britney Spears celebrates the end of her father’s guardianship by flying an airplane

After the decision to end her father’s guardianship, Britney Spears, 39, decided to celebrate her freedom by piloting a plane. Today, in a hearing at the Superior Court of Los Ageles, the singer got rid of her father’s control after 13 years.

In the video, the singer appears in the cockpit receiving instructions from a pilot, sitting beside her, as she pilots the aircraft.

“In the cloud now. First time flying on a plane and first time on a prop plane. Wow, I was scared,” Britney said.

Today, Jamie Spears was officially suspended as the daughter’s guardian. In this way, the singer can from now on take control of her career and material goods.

In June, Britney asked for the end of guardianship in a hearing in California. At the time, the artist said she was forced to work sick and said she was prevented from marrying and having children.

Earlier this month, Jamie filed a petition to end guardianship after the singer asked that he be replaced by a professional tutor.

Beginning of guardianship

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, had her guardianship since 2008, that is, he was the one who gave the final say in several decisions in the artist’s life, for example, whether she will marry or not.

The legal arrangement began due to concerns over the mental health of Britney, who was hospitalized twice in 2008 in the psychiatric ward of a hospital. Since then, Britney’s father and a lawyer have taken control of her personal and business affairs.

The singer tried to remove her father from her guardianship in 2020, but a judge denied it and extended the guardianship until September 2021. Fans of the artist even made a move called "Free Britney" to end the guardianship.