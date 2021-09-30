Britney Spears’ father is officially suspended from tutoring the singer | Song

Britney is officially free from her father’s guardianship as of this Wednesday (29), after 13 years.

Jamie Spears was suspended from his daughter’s guardianship position on Wednesday. He had already given up on being a guardian, but his departure was scheduled to take place only at the hearing on the case, which was scheduled for January 2022.

However, Britney Spears asked the US court to speed up the end of her father’s guardianship, and was assisted by Judge Brenda Penny.

Accountant John Zabel immediately replaces Jamie Spears in the role of tutor. In a later hearing it will be decided on the end of the guardianship process of Britney Spears.

One of the reasons alleged by the singer to accelerate the breakup is that her father’s guardianship situation would prevent her from signing a prenuptial agreement with her fiance, the Iranian model and athlete Sam Asghari.

Britney’s defense also criticizes the way her father handled the role of guardian. “Britney Spears deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as a guardian,” her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, said at Wednesday’s hearing.

After months of a #FreeBritney campaign, to end the singer’s guardianship, which lasted 13 years, Jamie Spears filed a request in US court in September to close the process.

In testimony in June, the singer called the court decision allowing her father to remain in control of her life abusive, idiotic and embarrassing.

In a 23-minute appearance, the star said she was drugged, forced to act against her will and barred from having children.

“I just want my life back,” she said over the phone as she asked the court to end her guardianship.

