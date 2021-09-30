Britney Spears’ father is removed from his daughter’s guardianship after 13 years – Emails

Jamie Spears has been removed from the judicial protection with which he had controlled his daughter’s life for 13 years, a Los Angeles court ruled on Wednesday. Photo: EFE/ Paul Buck ARCHIVE

Updated at 9:05 pm on 9/29/2021.

the father of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, was removed from the judicial protection with which he controlled the life of his daughter for 13 years, decided on Wednesday, 29, a court in Los Angeles.

Jamie Spears’ suspension takes effect immediately. He will be replaced by a temporary guardian “in the best interest” of Britney Spears, the judge decided. Brenda Penny.

“Mr. Spears must surrender all of his assets and powers as a guardian,” Penny said.

The provisional guardian will exercise the function until December 31 of this year, although there is an expectation that the agreement will be terminated before that.

The controversial deal, which the pop princess considered ‘abusive‘, was decreed in 2008, after the singer attacked a paparazzi at a gas station, and gave Jamie Spears the financial and personal control of Britney.

But, on the 22nd, Britney Spears’ lawyer filed a petition with a judge asking her to end her father’s guardianship at the hearing on Wednesday, 29, so that the singer can marry with a prenuptial agreement – Britney recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Spears and Asghari met in 2016, when they co-starred in the music video for their single Slumber Party.

Britney Spears asks to make a prenuptial agreement with Sam Asghari, who will marry Photo: Kevin WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, had requested, at the same time, the immediate withdrawal of Jamie Spears in a petition presented to the justice. “Every day she spends with him as a tutor, every day and every hour (…) causes her daughter anguish and pain,” the text states.

Your opinions found support in the documentary Controlling Britney Spears (Controlling Britney Spears), from the newspaper The New York Times, released on Friday, 24. The film reveals that Jamie Spears has installed hidden surveillance equipment in Britney’s room to listen in on their conversations.

“It really reminds me of someone who is in prison,” a former security company employee told the documentary’s authors.

This week, lawyers for the 39-year-old singer said the documentary reveals “a shocking and inconceivable invasion of her adult daughter’s privacy” by Jamie Spears. He denies doing illegal surveillance.

Another documentary, Britney vs. Spears, gives Netflix, released on Tuesday, 28, notes that Britney has twice tried to hire her own attorney at the start of her custody, but this has been denied.

She finally managed to name Rosengart as her lawyer in July, and in August her father filed a petition to end the singer’s guardianship. Although he admitted that his daughter “believes she can manage her own life,” he remains her guardian.

“Free Britney”

On Wednesday, a group of fans of the singer closed a street to demonstrate in her favor. “Free Britney” several posters said. Others arrived hours early to get a seat in the room where the audience was held, which was completely packed.

Britney’s lawyers and her fans accused her father of benefiting economically from the guardianship, which was imposed on her after she suffered a nervous breakdown when she shaved her head and attacked the paparazzo.

A group of fans of the singer closed a street to demonstrate in her favor: ‘Free Britney’ read several posters. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears was opposed to his daughter’s proposal to choose a temporary guardian to replace him, saying public accountant John Zabel lacks the necessary experience, according to versions published in the American press this week.

On the other hand, the singer’s lawyers say her father “never lived up to it”, citing in his petition allegations of alleged alcoholism and “the trauma he caused to his daughter since childhood”.

Many of these claims could be aired on Wednesday, when a total of 15 petitions are in line to be heard by Judge Brenda Penny in the Los Angeles courthouse.