Britney Spears’ father manifests after losing the singer’s guardianship

The case over the transfer of guardianship of Britney Spears continues to make a splash in the international tabloids. Following the court ruling that removed Jamie Spears, the 39-year-old singer’s father, from the role, his lawyer issued a statement regretting the Court’s ruling.

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he tried to do what was best for her, as a conservative and as a father. This started with agreeing to serve as her guardian when she voluntarily chose this option. help her to rebuild her career and reestablish a relationship with her children”, begins the note by Vivian Thoreen, reproduced by “Variety” magazine.

“Anyone who has ever tried to help a family member deal with mental health issues can appreciate the enormous amount of daily worry and work it takes. For Mr. Spears, that also meant biting your tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative attacks and unfounded against you by certain members of the public, the media or, more recently, Britney’s own lawyer,” the document continues.

Such facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing even more disappointing and, honestly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court erred in suspending Mr. Spears and put a stranger in her place to manage her property and extend the same guardianship that Britney begged the court to end.

“Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look after his daughter’s best interests and work in good faith toward a positive resolution of all issues,” the attorney’s statement concluded.

Jamie Spears had been tutoring his daughter Britney since 2008. The decision to remove him was taken by Judge Brenda Penny in a hearing last Wednesday (29) and went into effect immediately. Until the next hearing in the case, responsibility for the pop star’s fortune passes to the court-appointed accountant John Zabel.

Read Jamie Spears’ communiqué in full

Again, it was mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to end the guardianship, when neither Britney’s court-appointed former attorney nor her new private attorney would. It was mr. Spears who asked the court, at yesterday’s hearing, for the immediate termination of the guardianship, while Britney’s current lawyer argued against it.

