Britney Spears is freed from her father’s guardianship after 13 years and the artist’s fiance celebrates

By decision of a court in Los Angeles, the father of Britney Spears was removed from the legal guardianship with which he had controlled his daughter’s life for 13 years. Jamie Spears’ suspension takes effect immediately and he is expected to be replaced by an interim guardian “in the best interest” of Britney Spears, according to judge Brenda Penny.

After the decision, the singer’s fiance, Sam Asghari, wrote the message “Britney free! Congratulations!” on Instagram. He also posted a picture of a lioness with and the phrase “She did it. Her fan base isn’t called ‘army’ without reason.”

Britney made no reference to the decision on her social networks, but posted a video of herself as a co-pilot on a plane.

“In the sky now! First time flying on a plane and first time on a jet plane,” wrote the artist.

Singer Cher also commemorated the decision in Britney’s case on her Twitter:

“Thank God. I’ve talked and prayed about this for four years. I’m more than excited for her. Bless our superstar #FreeBritney.”

Since 2008, her father, James, is responsible for leading the artist’s personal, professional and financial life, who has shown the desire to terminate the deal for over a year. This was the first hearing in which a lawyer chosen by Britney will defend her, rather than a court-appointed professional.

James had already stated that he intended to leave the role of guardian in a document sent to court in August and asked for help in the transition to a new guardian. Soon after, however, the singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, accused him of trying to link his departure to paying about $2 million in legal fees and other expenses. The representative then requested that the father immediately resign from guardianship or that a judge suspend him at Wednesday’s hearing.

“Having finally recognized that his time as guardian should be over, Jamie is obliged to resign unconditionally and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter. In fact, he must resign now, and if he does not, this court must suspend him. on September 29,” Rosengart defended in the court case.

Britney’s father has defended himself against the accusations and has said that he acted only in his daughter’s interests, “to rebuild her finances and protect her from people who try to exploit her”. His defense further argues that he said “there is extremely confidential information about Britney’s mental health that shows her problems are worse than the public can imagine, including her addiction.”

Documentary shows conflict

Britney’s career and her troubled relationship with her father is the central theme of a new documentary produced by Netflix. Directed by Erin Lee Carr, the project has been underway for over a year and was officially announced on the 21st.

Guardianship was established when Britney Spears began to experience mental health problems amid aggressive paparazzi harassment, and the singer even lost custody of her children. In June, the artist called the court decision that allowed her father to remain in control of her life as “abusive, idiotic and embarrassing”. Hours before appearing in court, Britney even called the police in Ventura, California, where she lives, to report the situation.