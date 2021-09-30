Bruna Marquezine avoids meeting Neymar at fashion show full of celebrities in Paris

Expectation vs. reality. It was like a meme that Bruna Marquezine and Neymar frustrated the fans’ desire to see them together again in the same place. With the actress going to Fashion Week in Paris, it wouldn’t be crazy to imagine that she and the player, resident of the City of Light, bumped into each other. But that’s not what happened. Yet…

Neymar and Bruna Marquezine go to different fashion shows in Paris

The biggest event of the French Fashion Week of the day was the fashion show by the brand Balmain, on the night of Wednesday, 29. All the famous Brazilian women, who traveled to Europe to enjoy the week, were there. Sasha, one of Marquezine’s best friends, went with her husband. But Bruna preferred to honor the launch of another designer’s collection, in this case Amina Muaddi, and didn’t stick her high heels in the place where all fashionistas, like her, wanted to be.

Neymar was joined by (amazing!) eight pairs in the audience. Marquezine even got rid of finding them. After all, it’s public and notorious that she and her ex’s friends only tolerated each other while she dated the ace.

Jade Picon, identified as Neymar’s affair, attended the same fashion show as he

It is also curious that in the same audience, very close to “Neyxcursão” was the teen influencer, Jade Picon. For those who don’t remember, an affair between her and Neymar was considered while he was having a relationship with Bruna Biancardi. Indeed, an absence felt in Parisian events. The girl has a degree in Fashion and maybe wanted to be there.