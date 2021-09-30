Buy Acer gaming notebook and get free pizza every week for 2 months

Pizza Day promotion offers free pizza when purchasing Acer notebooks with Intel Core processor

Acer has an ideal opportunity for those looking for a new gaming notebook and want to satisfy their hunger for pizza. Pizza Day promotion offers free pizza every week for 2 months, for those who buy Acer gaming notebook with Intel Core processors. valid until the 30th of october, to participate, simply purchase one of the selected products, save the tax coupon and register on the website.

Acer Pizza Day Promotion!

The notebooks participating in the promotion are: Nitro I5 574Q, Nitro I5 56PR, Predator 75N8 and Predator 75NL. The purchase of any of these products, until October 30th, generates a voucher to get free pizza, once a week for 2 months.



(Credits: Reproduction/Acer)

Specs of participating Acer Notebooks:

Predator 75N8: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, Windows 10, 16GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Card per BRL 9,299 , or R$8,369.10 in cash with a 10% discount on the PIX.

, or R$8,369.10 in cash with a 10% discount on the PIX. Predator 75NL: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Windows 10, 16GB DDR4 memory, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 card per BRL 9,999 , or R$ 8,999.10 in cash with a 10% discount on the PIX.

, or R$ 8,999.10 in cash with a 10% discount on the PIX. Nitro I5 574Q: 9th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Linux, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Card for BRL 5,199 , or R$ 4,679.10 in cash with a 10% discount on the PIX.

, or R$ 4,679.10 in cash with a 10% discount on the PIX. Nitro I5 56PR: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Windows 10, 8GB DDR4 memory, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 card per BRL 5,999, or R$5,399.10 in cash with a 10% discount on the PIX.

Find out how to participate in the promotion:

Buy one of the participating products through the official store link .

. 7 days after receiving the product, access the promotion website Acer Pizza Day , register on the page. Afterwards, click next to insert the invoice number and photo of the invoice. It is important to remember that registration can only be done within 30 days after receiving the product.

, register on the page. Afterwards, click next to insert the invoice number and photo of the invoice. It is important to remember that registration can only be done within 30 days after receiving the product. Registration will be validated within 5 working days. After validation, you will receive the uber eats voucher via email for pizza redemption on the Wednesday of the week following registration approval.

During the 2 months you need to redeem the voucher through the website to get your pizza for free.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Acer