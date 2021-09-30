Caixa Contest: employees have extended telecommuting

Employees of Caixa Econômica Federal had the telework regime (Home Office) extended until the end of 2021 (cash contest).

Remote work, which was adopted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, would end this Thursday, September 30th.

The request for extension of the telework regime had been submitted on September 14 by the National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Sector (Contraf-CUT) and had a favorable response last Wednesday (9/29)

The telework regime can be adopted by employees belonging to the risk group and those who work in superintendencies of the Federal Savings Bank. (cash tender)

Employees who work in service agencies and do not belong to the risk group must follow the face-to-face work regime, as the activity is considered essential.

2014 Caixa Contest: Federation collects nominations

The Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State Companies (SEST) authorized, in August, the summoning of another three thousand approved in the last cash contest, held in 2014. (see here)

However, the calls have not yet been made and the National Federation of Caixa Personnel Associations (Fenae) issued a warning about the need to replace staff at the institution.

“Such summons [3 mil] were promised by the company’s management on July 19th. Thirty days later, these contracts were authorized by the Ministry of Economy. ‘The staff of Caixa has been suffering a great reduction over the years, with a deficit of approximately 20 thousand bank employees, at the same time as there is an increase in the number of clients’”, highlighted the president of Fenae, Sergio Takemoto.

Although the calls for those approved in broad competition vacancies were not held, Caixa Econômica has published a new notice with one thousand vacancies for People with Disabilities, see more details here!

