Caixa pays 6th installment for new groups; see full calendar

This Thursday, September 30, Caixa will deposit new payments related to the 6th installment of emergency aid. The bank will close the cycle of transfers to Bolsa Família beneficiaries. Those who belong to the last group, with NIS ending in 0, will be entitled to the share. For the general public who are not part of Bolsa Família, payment will be made to those who were born in september.

The values ​​of the 6th installment, as well as the previous ones, are variable. It all depends on the family composition program beneficiaries. In this way, home-providing mothers receive a monthly fee of R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150. The others have average installments of R$250.

Did you have any questions associated with the payment of emergency aid? Contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service is from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the possibility of making queries and verifying information on the bank’s and Dataprev’s website.

Calendar of the 6th installment is finalized for Bolsa Família

The emergency aid calendar, taking into account only Bolsa Família beneficiaries, follows the program’s traditional dates. In this way, deposits are made always in the last 10 working days of each month. Those with final NIS 0, thus, receive the 6th installment this Thursday, the 30th.

This is the last audience to receive payment. Check out the complete calendar for Bolsa Família subscribers:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

6th installment of the benefit for other beneficiaries

This Thursday (29/09), the payment of the 6th installment will also be made to beneficiaries who were born in September and are not part of Bolsa Família. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, therefore, they receive the 6th installment on the following dates: