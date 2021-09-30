Called “ugly” in “A Fazenda”, Rico spent R$ 70 thousand on plastic surgery

Right at the beginning of “The Farm 13“, Rich Melquiades and Solange Gomes they fought and the discussion ended with Gugu’s ex-bathtub calling the influencer ‘ugly’, something that went viral a lot on social networks. Despite the name calling, the truth is that Rich spent about BRL 70 thousand in ten aesthetic procedures he did before joining the reality show record.

According to the information from Quem, Rico has had a different procedure per month since November 2020. all in your face. Apparently, the former participant of the “On Vacation With Ex Celebs” did radio frequency sessions, jaw filling, lips, dark circles and rhino modeling.

In addition, it also made a treatment to stimulate collagen production and reduce blemishes on your skin. “Rico has always suffered a lot with his appearance. But as he says: ‘Before I wasn’t ugly, I just didn’t have any money’”, said the young man’s advisor to Quem.

“Through humor he found a way to hide his frustrations about his appearance. And it was also through humor that he managed to conquer his old desires, such as aesthetic procedures. Thanks to these achievements, he has gained more confidence”, he added.

In fact, Rich he didn’t let himself down after being called ugly by Solange Gomes and continues to pick fights in “A Fazenda 13”. It is worth noting that, before the production of the record, Alagoas had also participated in the “On Vacation With Former Brazil“, reality of the MTV famous for its make outs.

In other words, whether the public likes the result or not, it seems that Rich Melquiades is very happy with its appearance. And if, by chance, he becomes the great champion of “The Farm 13“, you will be able to invest even more in aesthetic procedures. Do you have a chance?

