Camping family selfie gives clue to wanted fiancé for death of influencer in US – Monet

A selfie taken in a Florida park with the possible snapshot of Brian Laundrie (Photo: Reproduction)

A selfie taken by a family camping in a park in Florida, United States, has been pointed out as a possible clue to the location of Brian Laundrie. Missing since Sept. 14, he is the prime suspect in the murder of his influencer fiancée, Gabby Petito – found dead in a forest in the state of Wyoming on Sept. 19.

The selfie with the alleged snapshot of Laundrie at Fort de Soto Park, in Pinella County, was taken by the couple Merci and Kenny Newson, in the company of two traveling friends. Merci presented the record to authorities and to NBC2 TV channel, drawing attention to the possible presence of Laundrie at the bottom of the record, made on September 6th.

Newson’s selfie was taken on the same day that Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, were there. They had already reported the passage through the park to the authorities, but the presence of Gabby Petito’s fiance was suspicious – Laundrie’s parents deny that they helped him ‘disappear’. NBC2 reports that one of the bets is that the suspect may be hiding at the scene.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in a photo taken during their trip to the US (Photo: Instagram)

Merci Newson said she remembered seeing the Laundrie’s red pickup truck in the park during her visit to the park, but she didn’t actually interact with any family members: “They kept to theirs. They were there, but it was like they weren’t.”

The NBC2 story about Laundrie’s possible incident in the park says that Newson’s selfie was presented as evidence to the FBI. However, representatives of the US federal police released a statement saying that they cannot comment on the registration as an investigation is still pending.

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: instagram reproduction)

While Laundrie was with her parents in the park in early September, Petito’s parents had already started their search for their daughter, still hoping to find her alive.

YouTuber and her fiance were on a van trip across the United States, but she cut off contact with her family at the end of August. The search for her began when her fiance returned home to Florida on September 1, without giving information on Petito’s location. The influencer’s body was found in the Wyoming Forest on September 19th.

Petito’s corpse was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest after two YouTubers analyzed a personal video they took of the same location, and noted a van in the footage that matched the description of the vehicle Gabby and fiance Brian Laundrie were traveling in and alerted authorities .