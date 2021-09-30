Canary Islands erupting volcano: family despair after ‘miraculous’ house was consumed by lava

by

A small rural house is surrounded by black lava on all sides.

Credit, Alfonso Escalero

Photo caption,

The photograph of the untouched house with lava surrounding it went viral last week

A house that survived for days the eruption of the volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, has now ended up being consumed by lava, like everything around it.

The property was owned by retired couple Inge Bergedorf and Ranier Cocq, from Denmark.

Cocq told Spanish media on Tuesday that the house was engulfed by the lava flow. “Everything is destroyed,” he told the newspaper El Mundo.

The property became known as the “miracle house” after escaping the lava flowing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Before the building was destroyed, an impressive image of the house on a small strip of land, untouched by lava, spread across the internet.