Carille approves medallion and can play in Santos’ starting lineup against São Paulo; attack is main focus

Peixe gained time to train with the postponement of the next match and soon returns to the field to dispute a derby; the coach does not rule out messing with the team for the duel with the rival

The coach Fabio Carille works to solve the team’s problems saints. Since the arrival of the new commander, the Fish accumulates four games without a win, with two draws and two defeats in the period. The big problem is the offensive sector, what went blank in the period. Despite the recognizably defensive profile of the coach, the board believes that the situation can be resolved.

“I believe we can get offensive DNA with Carille. I talk too much with him. Humble, partner. He’s a guy who learns from life. It’s not because it started in a way that it’s going to end with him. Want evolution“, analyzed the president of the club, Andrés Rueda, in an interview to the report of “Gazeta Esportiva”.

In view of the postponement of the match with Fluminense, which would be held on the weekend, the saints return to the field only on the day October 7th, thursday, against the São Paulo. For the classic, carille prepare one change in the starting lineup. During training, a medallion he comes gaining morale in the commander’s assessment.

According to Gazeta, the evolution of Diego Tardelli he comes pleasing the technical committee of the Fish. After spending four months without acting since leaving Atlético-MG, the experienced 36-year-old striker is getting better physically. So far, it has been used twice, during the matches against Athletico-PR and Juventude.

After debuting against Hurricane, in the Copa do Brasil and receiving much criticism from the fans, Tardelli returned against the Gauchos and Carille saw an evolution in his performance. At Alfredo Jaconi, the 99 shirt was on the field for about 30 minutes and actively participated, finishing twice in a goal. The expectation now is for the striker’s debut as the holder of the Fish.