Carille may have Jobson’s reinforcement at Santos for a classic with São Paulo – 09/30/2021

Jobson is getting closer and closer to returning to the Santos team. The defensive midfielder, by the way, has great chances of going to the field in the derby against São Paulo, next Thursday (7), at Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Recovered, Jobson already trains normally with the cast of Peixe since the week before last. However, the medical department takes every care so that the player returns 100% to the pitch, so he was not listed in the defeat against Juventude, last weekend, in Caxias do Sul (RS).

Coach Fábio Carille’s wish, the steering wheel draws attention for its good passing, positioning and creativity. The coach has never hidden his anxiety about having Jobson available, and once he’s ready, he should be tested in the starting lineup.

“We’ll work together. We haven’t said anything yet, I’m not aware of any conversation with any player. If the board has a name, it left me calm in these two games. Let’s see what happens. I’m evaluating and soon we have Jobson, an interesting player I like and have followed for a long time, with good passing, technical quality and positioning. Camacho did very well against Bahia. Let’s see if we have needs and where we can go to think. at a press conference about reinforcements.

Another comeback that is close is that of defender Kaiky, who started the field transition last week, but still trains with limitations. The expectation is that in the coming days the 17-year-old athlete will be reintegrated into the squad and become an option in early October.

Luiz Felipe and Madson, in the final stretch of recovery, are practically right for San-São. Carille will still assess the performance of the pair, but it is very likely that the right-back will come in for Pará. Diego Tardelli should also be new in attack.

Santos struggles to recover in the Brazilian Championship, as they are just one point ahead of the relegation zone, in 16th place, with 24 points, one more than Bahia, which opens the Z4. It is worth remembering that Grêmio, in 18th, with 22, has two games less than Peixe.