Carol Portaluppi provokes after Flamengo’s victory and is countered: ‘A few months ago you were a gremista’

Carol Portaluppi took advantage of Flamengo’s classification for the Libertadores final and provoked rivals in social networks. On Twitter, after the 2-0 victory over Barcelona-EQU, the daughter of coach Renato Gaúcho published the following sentence: ‘It must be very bad not to be Flamengo’.

it must be too bad not to be Flamengo! ❤️🖤 — Carol Portaluppi (@caroIportaluppi) September 30, 2021

The provocation, however, served as fuel for a string of answers questioning Carol. Fans recalled that, a few months ago, when Renato was still in charge of Grêmio, the model wore the colors of the gaucho tricolor.

Even the recent controversy involving Corinthians did not go blank.

In May, the current Flamengo coach was quoted to take over the São Paulo team. During the negotiation, Carol Portaluppi promised to reveal behind the scenes of a possible hit if he reached a target of followers. Many Corinthians fans joined the wave and mobilized the “#CarolPortaluppi2M” campaign. With Renato’s refusal, Carol ended up losing more than 100,000 followers in a few hours.

CHECK THE ANSWERS TO CAROL PORTALUPPI

– Are you Flamengo or are you Flamengo? – Said a follower.

– You should know !! Until a few months ago you were a Gremista. Spare me, it even seems that Flamengo was born – criticized a user.

Have you already chosen your team? — TETEU0️⃣2️⃣©️ (@matheusrfpv) September 30, 2021

She was Vasco, Fluminense, Grêmio, was Corinthiana for 1 week (kkkkk🥲) and is now a Flamengo player — A random Corinthians fan 🦨 (@itsmonteiro1910) September 30, 2021

He never suffered with Digão and Valter worm…. — Fernando O Barbeiro (Carioca) (@nandolucaz) September 30, 2021

You should know !! Until a few months ago you were a Gremista 😂😂 Pulpe me, it seems that you were born a Flamengo fan — JACQUE OLIVEIRA (@jacquemkdigital) September 30, 2021