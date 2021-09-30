Caroline Celico tried to reconnect with Kaka before marrying her current husband

The current wife of former player Kaka, Carol Dias, broke the silence about her relationship with her husband’s ex-wife, Caroline Celico, and the situation is not comfortable. It turns out that months before the model exchanged alliances with the former player, Carol Celico, she tried to get back together with Kaka and because of that, she was barred from the wedding that took place in 2019.

In an interview with Quem, the model refuted recent news about the couple not having invited their ex-wife to the wedding, as well as not being invited to hers, which happened on the 9th.

“I know people expect a different position from us, but we don’t really have a friendly relationship. The interaction between me and her, and between her and my husband, mainly, is exercised with the sole purpose of being close to the children, participating in their growth and development”.

And completed:

“A few months before we got married, there was an attempt by her (and not him, as they said in a false report) to resume the marriage and I was aware of everything that was going on, so we didn’t consider inviting her.”

Kaká and Caroline Celico separated in 2014 after eight years of marriage and two children, Lucca and Isabella. In 2019, the former player entered into a relationship with Carolina Dias, who in the same year got married and had their first daughter, Esther. Caroline Celico also followed life and is now married to businessman Eduardo Scarpa, nephew of Chiquinho Scarpa.

After the wedding, the influencer was questioned in her Stories for the absence of her ex-husband and Carolina Dias at her wedding. She, in turn, limited herself to saying that just as she wasn’t invited to theirs, she also doesn’t understand how people maintain close relationships with former partners, but she reinforced that there were no disaffections and everyone got along well.