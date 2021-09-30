CBF: CBF backs down and won’t postpone team games with players called up

Entity had agreed with the measure not to harm clubs. Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Internacional will be embezzled; see the games

Clubs and CBF had agreed, after the penultimate call of coach Tite, that clubs that had players called to serve on the Brazilian team would have their matches in the Brazilian Championship postponed. But this Wednesday, according to the radio “Itatiaia“, from Minas Gerais, the ultimate entity of Brazilian football has turned back.

Atlético-MG, Flamengo, palm trees and International will be the clubs that will suffer because of the setback of the Brazilian Football Confederation. They will be depleted by the players who will be at the service of the Green-Yellow team between the 7th and 14th of October, for the World Cup qualifiers, when the 24th, 25th and 26th rounds of the national championship will take place..

The players called up to play in Brazil are left-back Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG), forward Gabriel Barbosa and midfielder Everton (Flamengo), goalkeeper Weverton (Palmeiras) and midfielder Edenílson (International). The teams must still lose their foreigners: Junior Alonso and Eduardo Vargas, for Galo; Arrascaeta and Isla, by Rubro-negro; Piquerez and Gustavo Gómez, for Verdão; and Guerrero and Palacios for Colorado.

In a press conference after the announcement of the summoned ones, the CBF soccer coordinator, Juninho Paulista, confirmed the postponement: ”Yes, we talked to Manoel Flores. As there are three games on this October Fifa Date, the same criteria for the last call-up will be adopted, in relation to clubs that had players called up”.

See the clashes that would be postponed by the CBF:

24th Round

Ceará x International

Chapecoense x Atlético-MG

Red Bull Bragantino x Flamengo

America-MG x palm trees

25th Round

Atlético-MG x Ceará

fortress x Flamengo

palm trees x Red Bull Bragantino

International x Chapecoense

26th Round

Flamengo x Youth

Atlético-MG x saints

International x America-MG

Bahia x palm trees