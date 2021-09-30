CBF does not disclose VAR lines in Botafogo’s goal disallowed in the draw with Vitória | brazilian series b

The second half of Vitória 0 x 0 Botafogo was animated for Central do Apito. In addition to a red card for each side – which Sandro Meira Ricci considered exaggerated – the CBF did not disclose the lines of the VAR in Rafael Moura’s disallowed goal. In the Premiere broadcast, the referee commentator recalled that when there is no possibility of drawing the player’s line, the field decision prevails.

At 47 min of the 2nd half – Rafael Moura do Botafogo is offside against Vitória

In the 24th minute of the second half, Kanu was sent off after making a more severe foul and receiving a yellow card. As he already had one, the VAR did not take action and the defender was immediately red. At Central do Apito, Sandro Meira Ricci disagreed with the referee’s decision, and analyzed the expulsion as “exaggerated”.

– It has an arm, but Kanu is looking up. For me it’s exaggerated (getting a card), especially for the second yellow. I don’t see any kind of intention or when disregarding the risk of reaching. It was a casual thing. I thought this second yellow was exaggerated – stated Sandro Meira Ricci.

Kanu will defraud Botafogo in the match against Avaí, next Saturday, at 19:00 (GMT), at Nilton Santos.

At 24 of the 2nd half – Kanu receives the second yellow card and is sent off

At 33 minutes into the second half, Samuel replaced Guilherme Rend. Two minutes later, he makes a harder foul and the move is checked by the VAR. The referee reviews the move, cancels the yellow and shows the red straight to Vitória’s attacker, who had just entered. For commentator Sandro Meira Ricci, as in the case of Kanu, the application of the red card was exaggerated.

The striker will embezzle Vitória in the game against Goiás, also next Saturday, at 4 pm, in Serrinha.