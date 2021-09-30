CBF made agreement with MPT and union for vacation “after the first half of December 2021” | soccer

Amid yet another imbroglio involving the table of matches of the Brazilian Championship, the CBF must manifest itself this Thursday on the decision to postpone or not the matches within the next FIFA date. The entity signed an addendum of an agreement in which it was committed do not schedule games for 30 days “at the end of the 2021 season, scheduled for the first half of December/2021”.

The original table predicted the end of the Brazilian on December 5th. There is discussion for the last round to be postponed to December 8th or 9th – with December 12th and 15th reserved for the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo wants the Brazilian until December 26, against other clubs, such as Atlético-MG.

The 2020 agreement was approved by the Public Ministry of Labor and Fenapaf, the national athletes’ union. The original process dates from 2017, when a minimum interval of 66 hours between games in Brazilian football was established.

In August of last year, about to resume activities in football, CBF, Fenapaf and MPT made an exceptional agreement, restricted to 2020, to reduce the interval from 66 to 48 hours.

It is this commitment, approved by the Labor Court, that Fenapaf demands from the CBF in this final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals. The CBF, through the coordinator of the Selection, Juninho Paulista, announced last Friday that it would postpone the matches due to the triple round of the Brazilian team, but later it was also pressured by clubs that did not wish to postpone it – including Atlético-MG.

“The CBF undertakes not to schedule competitions for a period of 30 days, at the end of the 2021 season, scheduled for the first fortnight of December/2021, in order to allow the Clubs, in what they compete for, to re-establish collective vacations and with this regulate this situation, compromised by the pandemic”.

That was what the agreement of August of last year, the result of two meetings with the MPT and Fenapaf, said. There was also provision for the creation of a “monitoring committee” of the established, with the duty to oversee the following premises:

a) duration of the break not less than 48 hours;

b) non-repetition within 15 days; observance of hydration breaks and replacements, all according to clause 2;

c) observance of the maximum limit of 4 occurrences for each club during the 38 matches of the championship, pursuant to clause 3;

d) compliance with clauses 4 and 5 above agreed regarding the sequence of the reduction of the interval in the matches;

e) observance of the right of refusal assured to athletes, pursuant to clause 6;

f) carrying out the optimized logistical management dealt with in clause 7;

g) respect for the recess dealt with in clause 8;

h) respect for what was agreed in clause 9*

* Clause 9 is the one that deals with the end of the season scheduled for the first half of December 2021.

The calendar for the Brazilian is scheduled for the last round – number 38 – for December 5th. At this moment, there is discussion for extension in a few more days, with the last round being held on December 8th or 9th. Flamengo, through president Rodolfo Landim, says that the CBF promised that it would take the Brazilian until December 26th.

Fenapaf, through President Felipe Augusto Leite, completely discards the postponement, once again, until the last days of 2021 and consults about the postponement in just one more week.

The agreement was ratified by judge Kathleen Mecchi Zarins Stamato, on August 5, 2020. The first meeting was held on July 31 of the same year. The approval was electronically signed on August 6th.

Among the justifications for the “exceptionality” agreement, the parties agreed that it was “necessary to reconcile the need to ensure athletes, at the same time, the right to paid employment and also that the exercise of their work takes place in safe conditions. from the standpoint of health and physical and mental health.”

Flamengo complains about rescheduled games