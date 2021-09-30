CBF may retreat from postponement of games on selection dates

With Igor Siqueira

The CBF is already analyzing the possibility of withdrawing from the postponement of Brazilian matches coinciding with the national team’s matches and not extending the championship. There is pressure from the players’ union on account of the vacation that would be affected, and also from some federations who have said they are opposed to extending the competition beyond December 5th. A decision has not yet been taken on the matter.

In Tite’s call-up, the director of CBF, Juninho Paulista, stated that the matches of teams with players in the national team would be postponed. They are games by Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Internacional – there would be three games each.

The CBF intended to release a new table with the extension of the Brazilian Nationals until mid-December, and Brazil Cup games until the end of the month. This would take place on Monday, but has been postponed. Now there is no longer any certainty about the postponement of matches.

“On Sunday we filed a schedule on Sunday. Yesterday, I reiterated. I reaffirm that the athletes will not accept, admit it. I am transferring with sacrifice. They spent time without vacations, reduction of game breaks. There is no mood to extend the schedule. create very great instability and harm future negotiations, if it is not going to fulfill what was agreed,” said the president of Fenapaf, Felipe Leite.

The president of the São Paulo Football Federation, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, and the vice-president of the CBF, Castellar Guimarães, informed that there was opposition to the idea of ​​going beyond December 5th. Atlético-MG, leader of the championship, is against the postponement. He understands that the players shouldn’t have been called up, but now it’s better to play. The teams are also against postponing the championship.

On the other hand, Flamengo maintains the position of the CBF made a promise to postpone the games through Juninho Paulista. The club understands that, until proven otherwise, the word of the leader of the confederation is valid.

In the afternoon, the CBF said that there was a negotiation with the players union. “This is being put. We are working on this situation. We are going to have a meeting with the president of Fenapaf to put what is important for Brazilian football and that cannot have conflicts or bottlenecks ahead,” said CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

The situation is analyzed by the confederation and in the next few days a decision must be made.