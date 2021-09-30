Ceará has the highest proportion of people in arrears for D2 versus Covid

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) launched this Wednesday, 29, the first bulletin VigiVac, which monitors compliance with the proposed vaccination schedule against Covid-19. According to the bulletin, Ceará is the Brazilian state with the highest proportion of delays in the application of second doses (D2).

The first results, based on the data entered until the 15th of september, show that the national late rate for all vaccines is 11%, with 15% for Astrazeneca, 33% for CoronaVac and 1% for Pfizer-BioNTech. Fiocruz emphasizes, however, that vaccination with Pfizer’s immunizing agent only started in May and that the number of individuals in possible delay is still small.

For AstraZeneca and Pfizer, an 84 day gap was considered for the second dose, and for CoronaVac the deadline is 28 days. The panel takes into account individuals who have taken the first dose (D1) and who have not yet taken the second. The delay situation is characterized after 14 days from the scheduled date for the second injection.

In a state clipping, the Ceará has the highest proportion of people in arrears for D2, with 33%, and Rio Grande do Norte has the lowest proportion, with 5.4%. In absolute numbers, São Paulo has 1.25 million people who took the D1 and did not return on the date scheduled for the D2, Rio de Janeiro has 956.9 thousand and Bahia has 907.5 thousand who did not return to their posts. The lowest numbers are in Roraima (21.5 thousand), Acre (28.3 thousand) and Amapá (31.1 thousand).

Fiocruz highlights that the delay of D2 can “seriously compromise effectiveness of vaccines in the country” and, therefore, “it is extremely important to carry out this monitoring to promote actions that act assertively in solving the problem”.

The data is updated weekly and can be viewed interactively, at the municipal and state levels, as well as by type of vaccine, with the percentage and number of individuals overdue to complete the immunization against Covid-19. According to Fiocruz, “the objective of the panel is to support public managers to identify municipalities that need support to accelerate the vaccination of the second dose”.

The institute also points out that part of the delay seen may be the result of delays on the part of municipalities in updating information on vaccine applications. Therefore, some people may be being mistakenly detected as cases of delay. “To elucidate this possible risk, new analyzes on the regularity of sending information are being developed”, he informs.

In a statement, the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa) reported that, as shown by the daily monitoring of the Consortium of Vehicles, the state is the first in the Northeast in the percentage of fully immunized population and is among the top ten states in the country (38 .04% of the population). “The folder reiterates that there is a gap between the numbers of doses applied and the data from the Ministry of Health’s information system”.

With information from Agência Brasil

