Central Bank forecasts an increase of 2.1% in the GDP of 2022 and 4.7% this year

The Central Bank released this Thursday (30), for the first time, its forecast for next year’s economy. The monetary authority sees a 2.1% increase in the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for 2022 and, for this year, 4.7% against the previous forecast of 4.6%, released in June.

In its Quarterly Inflation Report, the BC says that recent economic indicators suggest the continuation of the positive evolution of domestic activity, which includes a robust recovery in economic growth throughout the second half of the year.

He also says that the continued cooling down of the pandemic and higher confidence levels than those in effect three months ago favor the recovery of activity and the labor market.

On a broader horizon, the normalization of the industrial input chain, even if only gradual, should also have positive effects on growth, he points out, as well as still high international commodity prices, which is positive for agribusiness and for the extractive industry , it says.

Despite these positive points, BC highlights some factors that may restrict the pace of recovery in the second half of this year and during 2022.

“In the short term, supply shocks negatively affect activity and consumption. Additionally, the monetary tightening cycle, whose effects should be felt mainly in 2022, tends to reduce the rate of closing the gap”, he says.

In the market’s view, reflected in the Focus Bulletin, which gathers the estimate of more than 100 institutions, the economy should grow by 1.53% next year, compared to the 2% forecast four weeks ago.

The prospects for 2021 remained at 5.04% compared to 5.22% a month ago.

BC took its projection to the credit to families to an increase of 12.6% in 2021 and 8.5% in 2022. For the year, the previous expectation pointed to an increase of 13.5%.

The authority also downgraded its estimate for current account performance this year to a deficit of $21 billion, from a $3 billion surplus projected in June. For 2022, it sees a deficit of $14 billion.

The change, according to the BC, mainly reflects the expectation of a lower balance of trade due to the increase in imports. The BC sees a trade surplus of US$43 billion this year, well below the US$70 billion previously calculated.

As for Direct Investments in the Country (IDP), the BC adjusted its estimate to US$ 55 billion in 2021, from US$ 60 billion, a level that should rise to US$ 60 billion in 2022.

In BC’s accounts, next year’s trade balance will have a larger surplus, of US$ 60 billion.

*With Reuters