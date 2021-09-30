Chamber approves gas vouchers to fund 50% of the bottle to the poorest

BRASILIA – The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday night a new aid, called Social Gas, aimed at low-income families. If the project is also approved by the Senate, the program will pay at least 50% of the value of the 13kg cylinder.

The text stipulates that payment will be made at least every two months to the most vulnerable. According to sources from the economic team consulted by GLOBO, the impact of the proposal will be R$ 6 billion per year.

Social Gas will be granted to low-income families that are registered in the Cadastro Único. Today, families in situations of poverty and extreme poverty are part of the registry. That is, people with a monthly income of up to half the minimum wage or families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages.

During the discussion, only the Novo party and the government took a stand against the proposal. By symbolic vote, the text was sent for analysis by the senators.

To institute the subsidy, the project indicates two sources of revenue for the government. Part of the benefit will be funded with money from oil royalties. The remainder for the collection of the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (CIDE), levied on the import and sale of oil and derivatives

The project, authored by Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), was reported by Christino Aureo (PP-RJ). In plenary, the congressman spoke about the difficulties of the poorest in the face of the crisis.

— As this House is already aware, in some squares the value (of the cylinder) is R$ 120, which is an unbearable value for families in general, more specifically for the families of the Cadastro Único and even more for a cut families in extreme poverty. The news has brought every week disasters occurring inside homes due to the use of means to cook that are not adequate or safe, such as alcohol, charcoal and firewood, in most communities and in rural areas – said the rapporteur.

In plenary, the rapporteur included in his text the inclusion of low-income families that depend on the payment of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), aid granted to poor or disabled elderly people.

Aureo also included an excerpt that prioritizes the payment of the benefit to low-income women who are victims of domestic violence.

The text also determines that the Ministry of Citizenship regulate, 60 days after the sanction of the text, the criteria for serving families, in addition to the periodicity of payments. The rules must not, however, disregard the limits outlined by the proposal.

Earlier, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that he is discussing with leaders of the base of the government other legislative solutions for the rise in fuel prices. It was about the creation of a fund “to give comfort to fluctuations” in prices.

He also addressed the proposal that changes the ICMS charge by unifying the tariff and maintaining a fixed amount for the state tax on the liter of fuel and not on the price (as it is today).

Lira has discussed with the government and members of Congress proposals that seek to hold fuel prices and keep them more stable in the face of variations in the dollar and the barrel of oil.