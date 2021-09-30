Chamber approves the creation of gas assistance for low-income families; text goes to the Senate | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (29) a bill that creates the aid “Social Gas” – a subsidy to low-income families for the purchase of cooking gas . To enter into force, the text still needs to be approved by the senators and then sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the proposal, the value of the benefit must be fixed every six months and will be, at least half the average national price of a 13-kilo bottle of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average price of cooking gas, in the third week of September, was BRL 98.70. The maximum amount reached R$ 135. See, in the article below, how this price has been affecting household consumption:

According to the text, the Executive must regulate, within 60 days after the publication of the law, the criteria on which families will have access to the benefit, as well as its frequency. The installments, however, cannot be paid with an interval longer than 60 days.

Among the beneficiary families, the following should be included:

those registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico);

which have among their members beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

The benefit should also preferably be granted to women victims of domestic violence monitored by protective measures.

To defray the payment of the aid, the proposal foresees three sources of funds:

portion of the Federal Government referring to the value of royalties on oil and natural gas;

revenue from the sale of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons destined for the Federal Government;

proceeds from the collection of the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide) on liquefied petroleum gas.

To finance the program, technicians and parliamentarians predict an increase in the Cide incident on cooking gas. The text, then, shields beneficiaries of social programs not covered by the “Social Gas” for this possible change in the rate, by providing that the Executive will compensate them through income transfer.

Under the proposal, the Executive must match the number of beneficiaries with the existing budget allocations for the payment of the benefit.

Author of the proposal, Deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP) said that the project will “remedy” a very serious situation, which he assesses as “the main cause of the increase in inflation” in the country.

“Families are already having to endure a brutal increase in the price of food, and they cannot be stopped from using gas for cooking,” he said during the session.

The reporter for the matter, Deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ), says in his opinion that it is “practically impossible for families in extreme poverty to have access to cooking gas at the value currently sold”.