Chamber creates Social Gas aid for low-income families – 09/29/2021 – Market

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (29) the Gas Social aid, with a value of at least 50% of the average national price of the cylinder, with the objective of subsidizing low-income families.

The text was approved in a symbolic vote and now goes to the Senate.

The project, authored by deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), seeks to minimize the effect of gas prices on the budget of low-income families. In the year, the average price of the 13-kilogram cylinder rose 30%. The scenario has led low-income families to opt for firewood or charcoal for cooking.

According to the text, reported by Deputy Christino Aureo (PP-RJ), the Ministry of Citizenship will regulate, within 60 days after the publication of the law, the criteria for eligibility of low-income families who will have access to the subsidy, as well as the frequency of the benefit.

The benefit will preferably be granted to women victims of domestic violence who are under monitoring of urgent protective measures.

Beneficiaries must include families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government or that have among their members those who receive BPC (continued social assistance provision benefit).

The installments of the benefit must not exceed the 60-day interval period. The amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiary families, through income transfer.

According to the proposal, the Executive must match the number of beneficiaries with the existing Budget for the payment of the benefit.

The value, the text indicates, will be set annually, being at least 50% of the average national reference price of the 13-kilo bottle, established by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) in the last six months.

Social Gas will be funded with resources from the Cide rate (Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain) applicable to LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), with revenue from the sale of oil, gas and other fluid hydrocarbons to the Union and the portion referring to the Union the value of royalties.

An Executive Act shall establish, within 60 days after the publication of the law, the Cide rate to fund the aid.

The bill adds in the law that instituted Cide that the proceeds from the collection will also be used to finance aid aimed at minimizing the effect of the price of gas on the budget of low-income families.

The text also changes the pre-salt law to establish that royalties must also be used to fund benefits.

The installments to fund the Gás Social aid will come from the increase in collection observed in the year. The increase in collection will result from the difference between the amount estimated in the budget law and the amount estimated in the most recent revenue and expenditure assessment report for the year.

Earlier, the deputies approved the framework that regulates the application of artificial intelligence in Brazil, a system based on a computational process that, based on a set of goals defined by humans, can, through data and information processing, learn to perceive , interpret and interact with the external environment.

The text was approved by 413 votes to 15.

The text, reported by Congresswoman Luisa Canziani (PTB-PR), defines as objectives of artificial intelligence the promotion of sustainable and inclusive economic development and the well-being of society, increasing Brazilian competitiveness and productivity, and protection and preservation of the environment, for example.

The project also establishes the principles for the development and application of artificial intelligence, such as a beneficial purpose, respect for dignity, privacy and data protection, transparency and the search for neutrality.

The text says that when the use of the artificial intelligence system involves consumer relations, the agent responds regardless of guilt for repairing the damage caused to consumers.

Public and private companies providing public services will be liable for damages that their agents, in this capacity, cause to third parties, ensuring the right of recourse against the person responsible in cases of intent or fault.

Deputy Pastor Sargente Isidório (Avante-BA) appeared, on video, during the session with a gas canister on his shoulders and a Bible in his hand to celebrate the approval of the bill.

“I thank God that the people of Bahia and the Brazilian people need [de gás mais barato], and not just during the pandemic. Gas needs to be cheaper,” he said.