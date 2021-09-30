Champions King: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Casillas’ record to reach six tournament records | Champions League

It may not seem like it, but there are still records not broken by Cristiano Ronaldo. And this Wednesday, in addition to being the Manchester United hero in 2-1 victory over Villarreal, he established one more. The ace surpassed Casillas, reached 178 games in the Champions League and is now, alone, the player with the highest number of games in the competition.
Cristiano now has, according to Uefa, six Champions records:
- Top scorer: 136 goals
- More games: 178
- More goals in one edition: 17
- More goals in knockout: 67
- Longest streak of straight games scoring goals: 11 games
- Unique to score in three different endings
The record would be enough to make the night memorable, but with Cristiano it’s not enough. He scored United’s last-minute savior and was thrilled. In an interview with the “BT Sport” channel after the match, the ace highlighted that the moment showed why the team can never give up seeking the result.
“Believing is what we need, even when we’re not playing well. You have to keep fighting for victory,” he declared
Cristiano Ronaldo is thrilled with his goal against Villarreal, in their 178th match for the Champions League — Photo: Getty Images
– The goal was important to show that we must believe. This club has the motto to always believe. Everything is possible. I spoke to the players at halftime that we had to believe. It’s always good to score a goal like that in the final minutes – commented Cristiano.
Cristiano acknowledged the difficult game against Villarreal and praised the Spanish attitude.
– A very difficult game. Villarreal played a lot, had many chances. We suffered a lot. We were under pressure to win the game. It was very hard. Time was nervous, especially in the second half. In the last game we had a chance to win in the end and we didn’t – declared the Portuguese.
Cristiano Ronaldo now has five goals since returning to Manchester United. The Red Devils won the first three points in the Champions League and are in third place in Group F. In the next round, the English team will face Atalanta at Old Trafford, on October 20th.