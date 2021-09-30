Change in the bill to regulate cryptocurrencies provides for registration of brokers and cites Febraban

Bill 2303/2015, the first to propose a regulation of the cryptocurrency market in Brazil, changed once again. This Wednesday (29) the Chamber of Deputies portal published a new version of the text, now more focused on the regulation of brokerages and exchanges.

The main novelty is that the text determines that service providers of virtual assets “may only operate in the country upon prior registration, and authorization from an agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration may be required to be indicated in an act of the Executive Power”.

The measure focuses on a very sensitive point in the market: companies that operate in Brazil, but do not have legal registration in the country.

Among the other changes, the definition of cryptoactives no longer uses the European Parliament model as a parameter and starts using the Financial Action Group on Money Laundering (GAFI).

The text defines these assets as virtual assets, rather than cryptoactives as they were in the old wording. In addition, it establishes that services with crypto must follow guidelines to be established by a regulatory body, and points out that this suggestion came from Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

It will be the Executive Power that will define which Public Administration body or entity will regulate the cryptoactive market and its service providers.

Authored by Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (SD/RJ), PL 2303/2015 runs in parallel with other texts that are in the Senate: PL 4.207/2020, by Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS), PL 3.949/2019, by Styvenson Valentim (Podemos-RN) and PL 3825/2019 by Flávio Arns (Rede-PR).

CVM intact

The new wording of the PL defines that securities assets (shares) are not subject to this law, and continue under the regime of Law 6,385. In addition, none of the powers of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) were altered with the new law.

For lawyer Pablo Cerdeira, a partner at Galdino & Coelhos Advogados and active in the crypto market, the new wording made the project worse in some points and improved in others:

“The previous substitute spoke of the ‘admission of trading of cryptoactives in the Country’, and that was bad because it could be understood that the law would allow the trading of cryptoactives, and that, by the reverse reading, without the law such negotiations would not be allowed . The new substitute changes that, in a positive way, because it now provides ‘over the virtual asset service provider’.

For Cerdeira, it also improved the displacement of criminal aspects into the background: “It is necessary to consider that the occurrence of crimes, such as pyramids and fraud, is not exclusive to this market. Just remember the scams of Boi Gordo, Ostrich Master, TelexFree among others”.

But the lawyer highlights negative aspects as well: “On the other hand, when the new substitute says that the provision of virtual asset services does not apply to assets representing securities, it may end up excluding almost all tokens currently issued, because most can be classified as a security. Just see that BTG released its ReitBZ tokens only outside Brazil”.

Exclusion of penalty increase

The original text provided for an increase in the sentence for those who committed the crime of money laundering through cryptoactives.

The new version states that activities with these assets are subject to legislation already in force: Decree Law 2,848, which defines crimes against public administration, Law 7,492, which defines crimes against the national financial system, and Law 9,613, which provides for crimes of “laundering” or concealment of assets, rights and values, preventing the use of the financial system for foreseen offenses and creating the Financial Activities Control Council (COAF).

Laws on cryptocurrencies in Brazil

Brazil is making progress in creating laws that regulate cryptoactives. The Executive Branch should soon send the Chamber its proposal for market regulation, according to the information service Brasília Alta Frequência.

Senator Irajá (PSD-TO) is the rapporteur of the matter at the Committee on Economic Affairs, where it can be processed. Analyzes by the Central Bank and the Brazilian Securities Commission were used as a basis for preparing the report.

Find out what each PL about cryptocurrencies predicts

PL 4207/2020

Authored by Senator Soraya Thronicke (PSL/MS), it establishes norms for the issuance of coins and other virtual assets, establishes conditions and obligations for legal entities that carry out activities related to these assets, attributes supervisory and regulatory powers to the Federal Revenue, to the Central Bank of Brazil, the Brazilian Securities Commission and the Financial Activities Control Council.

It typifies conducts practiced with virtual assets with the objective of committing crimes against the Financial System, including those of financial pyramid.

PL 3825/2019

Authored by senator Flávio Arns (Rede/PR), it proposes the regulation of the cryptoactive market in the country, through the definition of concepts; guidelines; Exchanges licensing system; supervision and inspection by the Central Bank and CVM; measures to combat money laundering and other illegal practices; and penalties applied to fraudulent or reckless management of cryptoactive Exchanges.

Creates the National Register of Politically Exposed Persons (CNPEP), with the purpose of helping financial institutions to carry out credit risk assessment and money laundering prevention policies.

PL 3949/2019

Authored by Senator Styvenson Valentim (PODEMOS/RN), it regulates the use of virtual currencies and the functioning of intermediary companies in these operations.

PL 2060/2019

Authored by federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade/RJ), it provides for the legal regime of cryptoactives and establishes an increase in the penalty for the crime of “financial pyramid”, as well as for crimes related to the fraudulent use of cryptoactives.

PL 2303/2015

Authored by federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidarity/RJ), it provides for the inclusion of virtual currencies and airline mileage programs in the definition of “payment arrangements” under the supervision of the Central Bank.