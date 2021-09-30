chapters from 4th to 8th of October

The seventh and final phase of the biblical production, focused on Joseph of Egypt, still has many emotions and twists reserved for the public. Check out the summary of the Genesis novel to see what will happen in chapters 4-8 October 2021.

Genesis novel summary

Chapter 185 – Monday, October 4th: Joseph will be surprised again by Nepheriades’ bold attitude. Sheshi will risk his life. Adurrá will feel hatred for being rejected.

Chapter 186 – Tuesday, October 5th – In the summary of this week’s Genesis novel: A message will surprise the pharaoh. Nepheriades will plot a cruel plan against Joseph. Asenath will weep for a great loss.

Chapter 187 – Wednesday, October 06: Potiphar will explode against Joseph. The son of Israel will receive a divine visit. Sheshi will realize he’s out of his mind. Joseph will be amazed at Teruel’s words.

Chapter 188 – Thursday, October 7th – In the summary of this week’s Genesis novel: Joseph will be deceived by Lucifer. Neferiades goes to meet Joseph.

Chapter 189 – Friday, October 8th – In the summary of the Genesis novel: Asenate and Abumani will be surprised during the escape attempt.

Who sings the opening song for the novel Genesis?

From gospel band Universes, which includes members Lays Rodrigues, Fernando Rodrigues, Talyta Nunes, Vinícius Guerra, the song Começo de Tudo is the opening theme of the biblical novel.

The song was written by Wladimir Pinheiro and produced by Daniel Figueiredo. The musical group has already been featured in the soundtracks of other Record productions, such as the soap opera Jesus and Amor Sem Igual.

When does the Bible booklet end?

Record has not yet announced when the soap opera will be finished, in a conversation with the DCI, the channel’s staff informed that the biblical production has gone through a series of reprints, which makes it difficult to forecast the closing of the chapters. As the phase about José has only been on the air for a month and the boy’s plot still has a lot to show, it is expected that the series will stay on the air for a few more months, but that it will be finalized still in 2021.

In 2022, the channel will air another novel based on the scriptures, Reis. The production is scheduled to start in November and will follow the story of several well-known Bible leaders.

*Summary provided by the broadcaster and may change without notice.

