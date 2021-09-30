Check here the information for the 513 Lucky Day contest

Lucky day draw this Thursday (November 30, 2021) the contest 513 with a prize of BRL 200 thousand, and the session of lotteries, of Tech News brings the main information about this contest. Here you are informed, see how to bet, where the draw will take place, awards and much more.

The draw will take place in the space of the Savings Bank from the Tietê Terminal in São Paulo. In addition, the draw is broadcast by Facebook, Youtube and also by TV network.

THE Lucky day is Lottery that distributes prizes even to those who only hit the lucky month. the drawings of Lucky day they take place on tuesdays, thursdays and saturdays, always at 20:00.

Lucky Day: Bet Today

To bet, you only pay R$2.0 in the minimum bet with 7 numbers. But you can choose up to 15 numbers, which is the number of numbers drawn. The more numbers, the more expensive the bet is.

You can bet online, and it can be much easier than betting at Casa Lotérica. All you have to do is register and pay by credit card or pix. Enjoy!

Have you placed your bet? Keep betting and taking advantage of the opportunities, every week you have chances to win the lottery and Lucky Day has three draws per week.

Invest in Cash Sweepstakes

You Box Pools offer to the bettor, the possibility to bet in group. For this, you must request one of the bags available at the counter of the Lottery House, straight to the Lotérica attendant.

To participate in a jackpot you must pay a minimum of R$10.00, each odds cannot be less than R$3.00, and it is possible to make a jackpot with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 8 odds (for bets consisting of 15 numbers).

