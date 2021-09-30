Check it out here, Lotofácil draws contest 2336 today; see how to bet

THE lotof easy will raffle today/Tuesday (September 30th) the contest 2336 with a prize of BRL 3.6 million, and the session of lotteries, of Tech News brings the main information about this contest. Here you are informed, see how to bet, where the draw will take place, awards and much more.

In addition, it is possible to follow the draw through Caixa Econômica’s digital channels: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to transmission via Rede TV. The draw takes place at Caixa Econômica at Rodoviária Tietê in São Paulo.

THE lotof easy it is the lottery that distributes the most big prizes, it is the biggest millionaire factory in Brazil and there are already thousands of winners in several states of the country.

How and where to bet on lotof easy

Betting on Caixa Lotteries is very easy and at the moment the player has two options:

Lottery Houses Online Cash Lottery Caixa’s Accredited Online Lotteries

to bet on lotof easy, you must choose 15 numbers and dial in the Loterica card or in the virtual system. The value of the bet is R$ 2.5 in Caixa Lotteries, in accredited Lotteries the value may change.

However, in addition to the traditional bet, you can still bet with up to 20 numbers or place multiple bets of 15 numbers. And there are also the Caixa bolões, which can help you take a prize.

How to receive a Lottery Prize?

To receive the awards from Lotteries Cash, you can receive your prize at any accredited lottery outlet or Caixa branches. If the gross premium exceeds R$1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches.

You receive the prize upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original and winning wagering receipt. Once you have checked your bet and it has been awarded, put your full name and CPF on the back of the bet. Enjoy and Good luck.

