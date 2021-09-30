Check out his message after Manchester United’s victory

Credit: Reproduction / Reuters

Former defender Rio Ferdinand revealed a message he received from Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday (29), after Manchester United won 2-1 over Villarreal, in the Champions League.

“Cristiano Ronaldo texted me tonight saying ‘I didn’t play well, but I knew I would score.’ That’s the belief he has. The other players are feeding on it,” said Ferdinand.

Now a sports commentator for “BT Sport”, Ferdinand hung up his boots in 2015, after a brief spell at QPR, in England, after 13 years in Manchester United’s defense.

At 42, Ferdinand still admitted that the Red Devils’ performance was not good:

“United’s performance today wasn’t great, it wasn’t at the level Solskjaer wants. But when you need a goal, a moment to galvanize the team, the stadium, the fans, Cristiano Ronaldo takes a step forward,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the author of the decisive goal, in the second-half stoppage, which gave the English club the victory over Villarreal. Check out the goal below:

Manchester United’s next match will be against Everton, in the Premier League, on October 2nd.

