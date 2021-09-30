check out the foods that are organ-friendly

Today, September 29, is celebrated World Heart Day. And there are many things you can do to help keep your health and disease free. You can schedule an annual check-up, exercise daily, stop smoking, or take steps to reduce your stress level.

All of these things can have a positive effect on heart health. However, one of the simplest lifestyle changes that will benefit your heart is to watch what you eat. Millions of people are currently living with heart failure and, unfortunately, about half of them could die five years after diagnosis.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that consuming foods high in fat, cholesterol or sodium can be very bad for your heart. So, when taking steps to minimize the risk of heart disease, diet is a great starting point.

As you celebrate the date, check out some of the best foods to ensure you maintain a healthy, robust heart.

1. Asparagus

They are a natural source of folate, which helps prevent the amino acid homocysteine ​​from building up in the body. Elevated levels have been linked to an increased risk of heart-related illnesses such as coronary artery disease and stroke.

2. Beans, peas, chickpeas and lentils

Also known as legumes, they can significantly reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad cholesterol”. They also have antioxidant fiber, protein and polyphenols, all of which have beneficial effects on the heart and overall health.

3. Red fruits

They’re also full of antioxidant polyphenols that help reduce the risk of heart disease. Berries are a great source of fiber, folic acid, iron, calcium, vitamin A and vitamin C, and are low in fat.

4. Broccoli

Some studies suggest that regular eating steamed broccoli can lower cholesterol levels and prevent heart disease.

5. Chia and flaxseeds

These seeds are a rich plant source of omega-3 fatty acids such as alpha-linolenic acid. Omega-3s have many beneficial effects, such as helping to lower triglyceride, LDL, and total cholesterol levels. They also lower blood pressure and minimize the build-up of fatty plaque in the arteries. Omega-3 lowers the risk of diseases that can lead to heart attack, such as thrombosis and arrhythmias.

6. Dark chocolate

It’s a rare example of a food that tastes amazing and is good for you (in moderation). Scientists now believe dark chocolate has protective benefits against atherosclerosis, which is when plaque builds up inside the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Dark chocolate appears to prevent two of the mechanisms involved in atherosclerosis: rigidity of the arteries and adhesion of white blood cells, which occurs when they adhere to the walls of blood vessels. Furthermore, studies have found that increasing the flavanol content of dark chocolate – which is the compound that makes it tastier – does not diminish these protective benefits.

7. Coffee

Also in the “almost too good to be true” field is coffee. A recent study found that drinking coffee regularly was linked to a decreased risk of developing heart failure and stroke. However, it is important to remember that this study – which used machine learning (machine learning) to assess data from the Framingham Heart Study (long-term cohort study on the cardiovascular system) – only observed an association between factors and could not conclusively identify cause and effect.

Omega-3 Rich Foods Are Heart-Friendly – iStock

8. Fish rich in omega-3

Fish is a strong source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which help the heart, but are low in saturated fat. People who have heart disease, or are at risk of developing heart disease, are generally advised to increase their omega-3 intake by eating fish; this is because this component reduces the risk of abnormal heartbeats and slows the growth of plaque in the arteries. According to the AHA (American Heart Association), we should eat a 100 gram serving of fatty fish – such as salmon, mackerel, herring, trout, sardines or tuna – at least twice a week.

9. Green tea

A systematic review found that drinking green tea is associated with a small reduction in cholesterol, which, as we know, is a major contributor to heart disease and stroke. But the review failed to identify how much green tea one would have to drink to receive any health benefits.

In 2014, another review studied the effects of green tea consumption in people with high blood pressure. The report concluded that green tea was associated with a reduction in blood pressure. But the authors were unable to determine whether this modest reduction could help prevent heart disease.

10. Oilseeds

Almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, walnuts and pistachios are heart-healthy oilseed options. They are full of protein, fiber, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Like fish and flaxseeds, they also contain omega-3 fatty acids, making them a heart-healthy snack.

11. Liver

Of all organ meats, liver is the most nutrient-dense. In particular, it’s full of folic acid, iron, chromium, copper and zinc, which increase the level of hemoglobin in your blood and help keep your heart healthy.

12. Oatmeal

Because oats are rich in soluble fiber, they can help reduce the risk of heart disease. A review of the evidence in 2008 concluded that oat-based products significantly lower LDL and total cholesterol without any adverse effects.

13. Red wine (in terms)

Many studies have looked at the potential health benefits of red wine’s antioxidants. However, the benefits of antioxidants are unlikely to outweigh the dangers of alcohol. Recently, however, a new study proposed that these same antioxidants could form the basis of a new stent for use during angioplasty – the process in which narrowed or obstructed veins are enlarged to treat atherosclerosis.

The study proposes to develop a new type of stent which releases red wine-like antioxidants into the blood to promote healing, prevent blood clotting, and reduce inflammation during angioplasty. It is important to note that drinking alcohol in general is not healthy for the heart. In fact, it is vitally important for cardiovascular health to drink alcohol in moderation.

14. Spinach

You can help maintain a healthy heart rate by regularly consuming good sources of magnesium. Spinach is one of the best and eating Popeye’s favorite food is associated with a number of health benefits.

15. Tomatoes

They have many nutrients that can help keep your heart healthy. These berries are packed with fiber, potassium, vitamin C, folic acid and choline, which are good for the heart. In addition to helping to ward off heart disease, potassium benefits your muscles and bones and helps prevent kidney stones from forming. Scientists argue that increasing potassium intake while decreasing sodium intake is the most important dietary change in an attempt to reduce the risk of heart disease.

16. Vegetables

The American Heart Association recommends eating eight or more servings of fruits and vegetables a day. Vegetables are low in fat and calories, but rich in fiber, minerals and vitamins. A healthy amount of vegetables in the diet can help to moderate weight and blood pressure.

Source: MedicalNewsToday

See too