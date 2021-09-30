check out the list of Brazilians who were nominated in this edition

O Latin Grammy 2021 The list of nominees has already been released and includes everything from the innovative forró by Barões da Pisadinha, in the country music category, to the polite sound of Caetano Veloso and his son Tom Veloso. The specific award for Latin American music artists has been in existence since 2000, that is, 21 years old, and this year is scheduled to take place on November 18th.

The 17 modalities break down into 48 categories, which include various musical styles. The announcement of the nominees was made on Tuesday (28) and, of the four categories that appear in the main award, there are three Brazilian artists. Caetano Veloso and his son Tom Veloso compete in the Best Record of the Year category with the song “Maybe”.

Best album of the year is Nana Caymmi through the album “Nana, Tom e Vinícius”. Already in the dispute as new artist, the singer from Rio de Janeiro Giulia Be stands out.

List of Brazilians nominated for the Latin Grammy 2021

The Brazilians nominated for the Grammy, according to the category of each one, are as follows:

album of the year

Nana, Tom, Vinicius — Nana Caymmi.

Record of the Year

Maybe — Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso.

best new artist

Best Song in Portuguese Language

The City — Chico Chico and João Mantuano;

Amores e Flores — Melim;

Spring Waits—Nando Reis;

Tears of Joy — Maneva & Natiruts;

Lisbon — Anavitória and Lenin;

Women Don’t Have to Cry — Ivete Sangalo & Emicida.

Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese Language

Color—Anavictory;

The Bubble — Victor Kley;

Duda Beat & Nando Reis — Duda Beat and Nando Reis;

Will You Believe It? — Fernanda Takai;

We Arrived Home Alone — Tuyo.

Best Rock or Alternative Music Album in Portuguese Language

Pink Album — The Color of Sound;

Emidoinã — André Abujamra;

Oxeaxeexu — BaianaSystem;

So They Play My Drums — Marcelo D2;

Breath – Scalene;

The Bar Calls Me—Old Virgins.

Best Samba/Pagode Album

Rio: Just Seeing the View — Martinho Da Vila;

You Can Always Dream — Paulinho da Viola;

Nei Lopes, Coisa Fina Project and Guga Stroeter at the Black Tie Pagode — Nei Lopes, Coisa Fina Project and Guga Stroeter;

Summer Samba — Diogo Nogueira;

Eleven (Unpublished Songs by Adoniran Barbosa) — Various Artists.

Best Brazilian Popular Music Album

Songs D’Além Mar — Zeca Baleiro;

TODAY — Delia Fischer;

Time to Live — Thiago Holanda;

Really Good Is Being Underwater — Luedji Luna;

From My Naked Heart — Zé Manoel.

Best Sertaneja Music Album

Romance Time — Chitãozinho and Xororó;

Daniel at Home—Daniel;

Sponsors — Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa;

Achievements — The Barons of Pisadinha;

To Hear on the Phone — Michel Teló.

Best Roots Music Album in Portuguese Language

Sambadeiras — Luiz Caldas;

From the Heart — Sara Correia;

Orin The Tongue of Angels — Afrosymphonic Orchestra;

Me and You — Elba Ramalho;

Arraiá da Veveta — Ivete Sangalo.

One of the highlights of this year is precisely due to the fact that Brazil has a greater representation compared to 2020, in which no Brazilian artist was among the nominees for the main prize. Also highlighted is the duo Anavitória, which is already in the Grammy nomination for the third time.

The singers who dare to make music more contemporary are, precisely, competing in the categories of “Best contemporary pop album in Portuguese language” and “Best song in Portuguese language”. They are already solid promises from new generation of national artists.