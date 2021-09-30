Check out the results of Quina 5670 and Lotofácil 2335 this Wednesday (9/29)

posted on 09/29/2021 8:03 PM / updated on 09/29/2021 8:32 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (9/29), three lotteries: the contest 5670 by Quina, the 2335 by Lotofácil and the 150 by Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 6.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 10-36-39-43-52. The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-03-04-05-06-07-09-13-15-16-19-21-22-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$2.2 million, Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two

Column 2: 5

Column 3: 6

Column 4: 6

Column 5: 1

Column 6: 6

Column 7: 5

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

