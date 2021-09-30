Chico Buarque must be indemnified for misuse of album cover

Image rights are not mitigated in cases of repeated unauthorized use. Thus, the 6th Special Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro condemned a developer of softwares to indemnify the singer Chico Buarque in R$ 25,000 because the company used the cover of an album by the artist in an advertisement.

Chico Buarque’s debut album cover shows a singer with different expressions

reproduction

The company, which develops applications for clinics and offices, published the cover of the 1966 album “Chico Buarque de Hollanda” on social networks — two images of the singer, one smiling and the other with a serious expression. The advertising, posted on Facebook and Instagram, was accompanied by the phrase: “The possibility of attending from anywhere and having consultations with patients from all over the world makes us like the second Chico Buarque up there”.

The artist claimed that the cover of his debut album was used commercially without his permission. That’s why he asked for the removal of the advertisement and the payment of indemnity.

The company argued that the image would have been popular on the internet for a few years. Often advertised as a “meme”, the cover has already disassociated itself from the artist. He stated that he did not seek to link Chico’s name and image to the ad, but rather to explore the moods stamped in the figure.

In the sentence drawn up by the lay judge, no proof of authorization by the author to disclose the image in the advertisement was found. In addition, the fact that the image has been improperly used on other occasions, by several people, would not detract from the defendant’s illicit conduct.

“Violation of the personality’s right gives rise to the obligation to indemnify, and it is irrelevant to ascertain the occurrence of any damage, as the moral damage is duly demonstrated at the time when the inconsistent use of the image is recognized”, says the decision.

Chico Buarque had also filed a lawsuit against Facebook, but the lawsuit was dismissed without resolution of the merits in relation to the social network, as the advertising had already been excluded from the platform.

The decision was later ratified by the judge Fernanda Rosado de Souza.

0061400-75.2021.8.19.001