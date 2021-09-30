Chiesa ‘resolve’, Juventus beat defending champion Chelsea and follow 100%

This Wednesday (29th) the youth won the second in a row in the group stage of the Champions League. Playing at home at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, the Old lady won the defending champion Chelsea by 1 to 0 and continues with 100% success in group H.

Without Álvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, both injured, coach Massimiliano Allegri had to improvise and joined Federico Bernardeschi as the main reference in the attack.

Federico Chiesa, on the other hand, also started among the holders, on the left wing, making his debut in the current edition of Champions.

Juventus dominated for practically the entire game, creating the main opportunities from the first half.

It was then that, after just 10 seconds of play in the second half, the Italians opened the scoring. After a fast ball out, Chiesa received it from Bernardeschi and submitted with the left leg.

This was even the fastest goal for Juventus in history, scored in a second half by the Champions League.

With the victory, Juventus reached the fifth game in a row without defeat in the season, also taking into account all competitions.

In the Champions League, Allegri’s team has not lost yet and won their first two games.

You Blues, in turn, added their second consecutive defeat of the season and have not won in three matches.

In the Champions League, coach Thomas Tuchel’s team lost again after four matches. The last defeat had been in the last edition, when he was champion, to Porto, in the quarterfinals.

Championship status

With the victory, the youth continues with 100% success in group H and leads in isolation, with six points added.

Chelsea, in turn, follow with the same three points and occupy the second place. Zenit (3rd) and Malmö (4th) come close behind.

The guy: Chiesa

European champion with Italy, the 23-year-old forward settled the match for Juventus. Starting the match, he scored a “lightning goal” at the start of the second half, his first in this edition of the Champions League.

Chiesa scored a goal for Juventus over Chelsea in the Champions League Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

It was bad: Lukaku

Chelsea’s main signing for the season, the striker didn’t have a good day. In the second half, the shirt 9 appeared more times, but on the whole had a low performance, without great chances of goal.

upcoming games

Juventus returns to the field on Saturday (2), at 1 pm, to face the Turin, in a classic valid for the Italian Championship, and which will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Chelsea, on the same day, at 11:30 am, receives the Southampton at Stamford Bridge, by the Premier League, in a match that will have transmission by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

GOALS: Youth: Chiesa (46′)

YOUTH: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt and Alex Sandro; Bentancur (Chiellini), Locatelli and Rabiot (McKennie); Quadrado, Chiesa (Moise Kean) and Bernardeschi (Kulusevski). Technician: Massimiliano Allegri.

CHELSEA: Mendy; Christensen (Barkley), Thiago Silva and Rüdiger; Azpilicueta (Loftus-Cheek), Jorginho (Chalobah), Kovacic, Marcos Alonso (Chilwell), Havertz and Ziyech (Hudson-Odoi); Lukaku. Technician: Thomas Tuchel.